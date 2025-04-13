Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threatens to beat up Adin Ross at UFC 314

Kick star Adin Ross has been in the talks on social media after basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threatened to beat him up at UFC 314. On April 12, 2025, Ross shared a 28-second video on his alternate X handle, @AR15thed3mon, in which Shaq was seen mouthing the following while looking at the content creator:

"What the f**k are you looking at? I'm going to f**king kill you."

In response, the recently unbanned Twitch streamer challenged the 7-foot-1-inch personality to "fight" him. While referring to the latter as an "old man" and an "unc," Adin Ross remarked:

"Then do it, bro! Stand up and do something! Stand up and do something. Do something about it! Fight me! Nah, you're going to go to sleep, old man. You're unc status now. (Shaquille O'Neal swipes his finger around his neck) Oh s**t! All right. Nah, nah! Come on, man! (Shaquille O'Neal swipes his finger around his neck once again) All right."

On the same day, the Florida native posted an Instagram Story with the caption, "@shaq, please do it, I can't want to sue you."

Fans on X had a lot to say about Shaquille O'Neal and Adin Ross' interaction at UFC 314.

While some believed that their conversation was "scripted" and Shaq was "clip farming," others speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was "still salty" about Ross' previous actions.

"Shaq clip farming in 2025 😭," X user @banksinternet commented.

"What happened, Why he is angry." X user @saisanjayyadav posted.

"LMAO Shaq still salty over some spilled Skittles?? Bro said “see you in the octagon lil man” like it’s WWE." X user @yipfella remarked.

What did Adin Ross previously do that resulted in Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threatening him at UFC 314?

On March 27, 2025, a 13-second video went viral on X, showing Adin Ross knocking snacks from Shaq's hand at DAZN's Fight Night 27 event. The Kick ambassador's antics appeared to upset the 53-year-old, who gave him a stern look after his snacks were knocked down.

In other news, Adin Ross recently stated that people must believe in Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs, despite previously revealing that he lost more than $10 million on the stock market as a result.

