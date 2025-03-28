"He lucky they was in public": Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal seemingly getting mad at Adin Ross for spilling his snacks

Kick streamer Adin Ross' recent interaction with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal at a boxing event has gone viral online. While the two were seated next to each other at DAZN's Fight Night 27, Shaq was seen eating snacks using his hands. The streamer was then seen abruptly slapping Shaq's hand, causing the bits of food to fall out of his hand and onto the floor.

Ad

Shaq then gave Adin Ross a stern stare as the latter sat looking at the basketball star with a smile on his face. With the video receiving over 750,000 views on X, many netizens have been reacting to Ross's actions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, many have been discussing the potential consequences Ross could have faced if Shaq were to return the favor. Some users pointed out the sheer difference in size between the two:

"Shaqs hand is the size of Adins head he lucky they was in public," wrote X user @_Briillo

"Shaq was about to turn Adin into a literal Twitch glitch—one slap and he’d respawn in a different lobby," wrote X user @InterLinkAll

Ad

"He was ready to take adin’s head off," wrote X user @doofinc_

On the other side, some users speculated that the interaction may have been scripted or premeditated:

"It’s staged and Shaq dropped them on purpose," wrote X user @BGB2187

"Bro i swear this a skit shaq just dropped his hand," wrote X user @RealMrApollo

Which event did Adin Ross and Shaquille O'Neal attend during their viral interaction?

DAZN's Fight Night 27 was an event held in San Diego on Thursday, March 27, 2025. DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service that lets fans watch fights online. The event's main match-up was Maliek Montgomery vs. Jeremy Hill, which was attended by popular celebrities and internet personalities.

Following the interaction between the two, Adin Ross was heard jokingly calling out Shaq. During an interview with a DAZN reporter, Ross claimed he would be engaging in a bare-knuckle fight with the former NBA player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback