Shaquille O'Neal's death stare at Adin Ross goes viral after streamer spills his M&Ms

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his charisma and a personality that is almost as big as he is, but the NBA legend didn't have any jokes for Adin Ross when the streamer knocked food out of his hand at a boxing event.

The celebrities shared a viral moment with each other where O'Neal gave Ross a stern look as his food hit the floor.

O'Neal has dabbled in many industries during and after his legendary NBA career. The former LA Laker has been in movies, is an accomplished rapper and serves as one of the co-hosts of the popular "Inside the NBA" show alongside former NBA players Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, as well as Ernie Johnson.

O'Neal and Ross' appearance became viral during DAZN's Fight Night 27, which was held in San Diego on Thursday. Maliek Montgomery vs. Jeremy Hill was the card's headliner and drew many celebrities.

Later in the night, Ross took things a step further, jokingly calling out O'Neal when being interviewed by a DAZN reporter.

"Him and I are gonna do a bare-knuckle," Ross said. "I'm getting Shaq right here, I want Shaq. I'm calling him out right here and everything."

Although he was joking about going up against O'Neal in the boxing ring, fans could not help but speculate what a fight between the two would be like. But with O'Neal having a height advantage and weighing much more than the streamer, the dream fight between the two would be one-sided.

This is not O'Neal's first rodeo when it comes to engaging in insults with a well-known streamer. He poked fun at one of the more popular streamers and influencers worldwide during the All-Star Weekend.

Shaquille O'Neal puts Kai Cenat on "Shaqtin' a Fool"

Over his tenure with TNT, Shaquille O'Neal has introduced his own segments to the shows he appears on, but none are more prominent than "Shaqtin' a Fool," where he compiles clumsy moments from NBA games and puts them on a highlight reel for the audience to enjoy.

One edition he put together this year featured Kai Cenat, another popular streamer and a friend of Adin Ross'.

Cenat was one of the biggest stars invited to the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, but he didn't rise to the occasion. The streamer brought energy and passion to the game but was ineffective, including badly missing a 3-pointer. That miss and his reaction to it that got him a starring role on the following week's episode of "Shaqtin' a Fool."

O'Neal's encounter with Ross and Cenat, although light-hearted, also helps keep him in the news and maintain his status as one of the most entertaining people in the media landscape.

