"He is huge": Billie Eilish crowns Kai Cenat the GOAT of streaming

In a recent interview with Complex, Billie Eilish and Quenlin Blackwell named Kai Cenat the greatest of all time (GOAT) in streaming. With over 16.5 million followers on Twitch, Cenat is one of the most popular live streamers in the world. He frequently collaborates with high-profile celebrities, including SZA, Offset, and many others.

Cenat's influence on the hip-hop world has also been recognized, as evidenced by his ranking as number one on Complex's recent list of top hip-hop streamers. The Twitch star was also one of the two content creators invited to the recent Grammys, where he livestreamed from the red carpet.

When Billie Eilish was asked to name the GOAT streamer in the Complex interview, she said:

"Goat streamer? I know of some, but I don't what's good or bad about any of them. All I can think is, one."

Quenlin Blackwell immediately knew who she was referring to and responded:

"Kai?"

Eilish replied in the affirmative:

"Yeah."

Timestamp 7:32

Blackwell then praised Cenat, stating that he has "a monopoly" on streaming:

"You got a monopoly, my boy. You've got a monopoly."

Eilish agreed, noting that he is extremely popular:

"GOAT? I mean, he is huge, so..."

Kai Cenat recalls his wild interaction with Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas at the Grammys

Kai Cenat interacted with many celebrities during the 2025 Grammys, from Will Smith, who adjusted the content creator's bow tie on the red carpet, to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who revealed their daughter is one of his fans. While recounting his evening on a Twitch stream after the event, he also highlighted his meetings with Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Cenat had already uploaded a selfie with Eilish while the Grammys were still being broadcast. Afterward, he recalled how thrilling it was when she recognized him at the event:

"She [Billie Eilish] said, 'Kai?' I said, 'You know me?'"

Cenat also noted that Finneas thanked him for his kind words about Eilish on stream:

"Her brother Finneas said, 'Thank you so much, you show so much love to her.'"

The Twitch star had a bit of a fangirl moment when he asked Eilish for a picture.

"I said, 'I love all of your sh*t. Can we get a picture?' She said, 'F**k yeah!' I put my phone down. When I put my phone down, I snap it. Just like this, and the rest is history!"

More recently, Kai Cenat had a blast attending Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud concert. The streamer even got to go on stage and meet The Weeknd.

