Kai Cenat's top 5 celebrity interactions from the Grammys

Twitch star Kai Cenat was invited to this year's Grammys award ceremony alongside fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane." While there, the former interacted with various big names from the music industry, including pop stars Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, as well as hip-hop icons such as Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Kai Cenat held a broadcast on Twitch in which he livestreamed his experience at the Grammys event. Several clips from the broadcast showcasing the aforementioned interactions have gone viral. Some of the most memorable moments have been featured in this article.

5 interactions between Kai Cenat and Celebrities at the 2025 Grammys award show

5) Kai Cenat meets with Billie Eilish

Kai Cenat and Billie Eilish met with each other at the award show, with the nine-time Grammy Award winner seemingly recognizing the streamer. Kai Cenat held a broadcast on February 3, 2024, where he gave his thoughts about the experience he had while taking a picture with the pop icon, which was later posted by him on X.

He said:

"Billie! She said, Kai? I said, you know me? Her brother Finneas said, thank you so much, you show so much love to her... I said, bro, I love all your sh**. Can we get a picture? She said f**k yeah. I put my phone down, when I put my phone down I snap it. Just like this, and the rest is history."

Further, Kai Cenat also talked about how Finneas uploaded an Instagram story featuring him thrice:

"I go to Finneas' page, right? I'm getting tagged in mad sh**... I see this. Okay? Shoutout Finneas, okay? This is crazy. I'm like okay, twice, what the f**k? Three times... W Finneas!"

4) Kai Cenat finally greets Taylor Swift after a failed attempt

At the event, Kai Cenat also came across chart-topper Taylor Swift, who he wanted to greet on behalf of his assistant Brianna, who goes by Bri on Twitch. In his failed attempt to get Taylor Swift's attention, Kai Cenat tried to convey to the pop icon that Bri was a massive fan of hers. Shouting out to Swift, who was walking by him at a small distance, Kai Cenat exclaimed:

"Taylor! Taylor! Taylor! My assistant loves you, Taylor! Her name is Brianna! D**n! She went the other way!... I tried, bro. I tried!"

Later on at the event, Taylor Swift once again passed by Kai Cenat, but this time was much closer. On the third try, the streamer finally got her attention and Swift asked how he was. He wasted no time in greeting her on behalf of Brianna, stating:

"Good! My assistant loves you. Her name is Brianna."

To which Taylor Swift replied:

"Hi Brianna!"

3) Kai Cenat exchanges numbers with Jay-Z and meets the Carter family

During his post-Grammys broadcast, Kai Cenat gave a rundown of the interaction he had with hip-hop star Jay-Z and his family. The streamer had initially attempted to meet with Taylor Swift for the second time but was rejected by the security personnel who were accompanying her.

He then shifted his attention to Jay-Z, who was standing right behind Taylor Swift. After shaking hands and hugging the hip-hop rapper and record producer, the streamer was seen talking to Blue Ivy as well.

While describing his meeting with the Carters, Kai Cenat revealed that Blue Ivy watches his Twitch broadcasts and that he acquired Jay-Z's phone number. He stated:

"Blue Ivy is going crazy, she watches everything. I said, shoutout to you, you're doing amazing. Okay?... Then look, right, he gave me his number. Jay-Z gave me his number, okay? He gave me his number, alright? He said, 'Yo, bro! Crazy New York sh**."

2) Kai Cenat meeting with Will Smith

Kai Cenat also revealed during his post-Grammys broadcast that he had been allowed through the 2025 Grammy Awards security only after the personnel saw him interacting with Will Smith and his son, Jaden at the event. Will Smith was even seen straightening the streamer's bowtie while praising his content.

While fixing Kai Cenat's bowtie, Will Smith said:

"I like what you doing, I like what you doing, you go it right. Hold on, hold on, let me get you."

The streamer was taken aback by Will Smith's gesture, raising both hands and smiling from ear to ear as the I, Robot star fixed his bowtie.

1) Kai Cenat meets with Kanye West

Kai Cenat was left awestruck after seeing Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, stepping out of their vehicle at the Grammys. After waiting for West to make his way near the event's entrance, Cenat gathered the courage to walk up to the hip-hop artist.

The interaction between the two was surprisingly relaxed, with them casually greeting each other. While shaking his hand and dapping him up, Kai Cenat said:

"How you doing, Ye? What's going on, broski? Good? Nice seeing you, bro! I'll see you tonight!"

Previously, Kanye West uploaded a mysterious photo onto his Instagram story which appeared to promote his upcoming album titled "Bully." The image depicted a horse wearing black clothing, with the word "Bully" written in the center in a bold font.

