Kai Cenat insinuates Grammy security only let him through after seeing Will Smith, Jaden, and Willow interact with him

During a stream on February 3, 2025, Kai Cenat suggested that he was only allowed through the 2025 Grammy Awards security after the guards saw his interaction with Will and Jaden Smith on the red carpet. Cenat, along with Pokimane, was invited by The Recording Academy and had an all-access pass to interview and livestream from the red carpet.

Cenat had a grand time at the event, mingling with numerous celebrities. Photos of him and Pokimane in their stylish outfits went viral on social media. Additionally, Will Smith even adjusted Cenat's bow tie on the red carpet after complimenting him:

"I like what you doing, I like what you doing, you go it right. Hold on, hold on, let me get you."

Cenat was taken aback when Smith helped him and could only say:

"Damn!"

The next day, Cenat discussed his Grammys experience on a Twitch stream and recalled the interaction. He hinted that the security at the event initially prevented him from entering the main auditorium at the Crypto.comArena in LA.

The streamer claimed that the only reason he was eventually allowed in was because the security guards saw that Jaden, Willow, and Will Smith interacted with him on the red carpet:

"Jaden and I are taking a picture, I see Willow Smith. I see Will Smith, while security is right here. So while security was right there, he has seen that Jaden Smith, and Will Smith, and Willow f**ked with me heavily, and then he let me through."

Cenat referred to this as "glazing" and claimed that before his interaction with the Smith family, the guard had been arguing with him:

"Rule number one, that's glazing, stop doing that! I hate it when that happens. He argued with me the whole entire time."

The clip has gone viral on social media after being shared by his fans.

"Bomboclat!": Kai Cenat could not believe Will Smith posted a picture with him on his official Instagram account

Kai Cenat met numerous Hollywood stars, rappers, and celebrities at the 2025 Grammys. While recounting the experience, he shared previously unseen footage of him talking to Beyoncé, who praised his "beautiful energy." During the same stream, his audience prompted him to check out Will Smith's official Instagram.

Upon checking, Cenat discovered that Smith had posted a photo with him from the Grammys red carpet. The photo, posted by the Oscar-winning actor, appeared to be a screenshot from Cenat's stream with the following caption:

"Unc has entered the chat"

The photo posted by Will Smith from Kai Cenat's Twitch stream (Image via @willsmith/Instagram)

Cenat was ecstatic and couldn't believe that Smith had posted about him on Instagram:

"Will Smith, bomboclat! Oh my god, oh my god, oh my gosh! I can even comment. Oh my god, Will Smith just posted me."

After calming down, the streamer encouraged his followers to show love:

"Show love chat, go show love to unc chat. This is crazy!"

Kai Cenat also briefly met Kanye West when the rapper was entering the Grammys red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori.

