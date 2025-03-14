ImDontai can't believe N3on ranked higher than him on Complex's Top 10 Hip-Hop streamer list

Dontai "ImDontai" reacted to Complex's top ten most powerful hip-hop streamers list on his March 13, 2025, stream and could not believe he ranked lower than Kick streamer N3on. The list, which came out on the same day, ranks the top ten livestreamers who have had the most impact on the world of hip-hop and rap, placing ImDontai at #10.

Ad

Dontai appreciated being included by Complex, but he expressed discontent after realizing who else was on the list in a higher position than him. On his stream, the Twitch creator said:

"I see that I am on the list, I'm like, 'Oh sh*t, I appreciate that, shout out to them.' That's fire, I do appreciate them for even including me in the list, you know? They didn't have to. But then I see who I am below. Shout out to Josh [YourRAGE], I am going to go back in order."

Ad

Trending

After praising FaZe Clan streamer YourRAGE, ImDontai brought up the fact that N3on was ranked higher than him at #8 and claimed that he could not "understand it":

"But I see, shout out to N3on, bro! Nothing against N3on, but when we talk about hip-hop, my head didn't automatically click to like, 'Oh sh*t, N3on definitely for sure got to be on this list.' So, when I see that, I am like, 'Damn, N3on 8. I'm 10?' I don't understand it!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He went on to claim that he knows his worth and highlighted his influence in the hip-hop scene through his streaming, saying:

"I definitely appreciate Complex, man, it's not an ego thing. It's just you got to know, you got to know your worth, bro. I know my impact and things, I know that when it comes to music especially, people really look to see what I got to say, what my reactions are."

Ad

Complex's list of top ten hip-hop streamers

Streamers have increasingly been collaborating with rappers and artists on their channels over the last couple of years, with Twitch stars such as Plaqueboymax's In The Booth segment on the streaming platform. Earlier this year, he had Central Cee on his stream, making headlines while making songs on live broadcast.

Kai Cenat is yet another name that cannot be overlooked, having collaborated with popular artists such as Nicki Minaj, Tyla, Offset, and more. Recently, he was one of the many streamers to have been contacted by Playboi Carti and given a scoop about his upcoming album release.

Ad

On March 13, Complex ranked the livestreamers from YouTube, Twitch, and Kick who have had the most impact on hip-hop culture. Here is the full list:

#10: ImDontai

#9: YourRAGE

#8: N3on

#7: DDG

#6: Zias! & B.lou

#5: Shawn Cee

#4: Adin Ross

#3: DJ Akademiks

#2: Plaqueboymax

#1: Kai Cenat

Expand Tweet

Kick streamer Adin Ross is another streamer who has been dealing with artists for a long time. Recently, he openly criticized Kanye West, aka Ye, and claimed he needed to go to a mental institution following the controversy over his pro-Hitler posts on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback