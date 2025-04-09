Adin Ross says people "got to believe" in Donald Trump after recently revealing that he lost over $10m on stock market

Kick streamer Adin Ross stated that people "got to believe" in Donald Trump days after revealing that he had lost over $10 million in the stock market. For context, during a live stream with Livingston "DJ Akademiks," Adin Ross discussed his financial situation, disclosing that he had lost eight figures in the stock market since the 47th President of the United States imposed new tariffs.

Ad

He said:

"(DJ Akademiks says, 'People are getting killed [in the stock market], me too! You didn't get your s**t.') Bro, holy f**k it's so bad. (DJ Akademiks responds, 'What's your loss, be honest?') Eight figures, yeah. It's bad, I am not going to lie. It will get better."

During a livestream earlier today (April 9, 2025), the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality claimed he was receiving a lot of "hate" from netizens because he shared details about his finances.

Ad

Trending

While claiming that he would not discuss politics on his broadcast, Adin Ross stated that people "got to believe" in Donald Trump:

"And I ain't going to lie, I'm getting a hella hate on the internet from all these people about me talking about my crypto and my stocks. I ain't going to lie to you all, bro, I'm going to just say it - that's our President, and if you live in the country of America, I'm not going to talk about politics anymore, but if you talk s**t about America, bro, like, that's our President, bro, you got to believe in him, bro."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross tells his viewers not to worry as he believes Donald Trump is "trying to fix" things in America

The conversation continued, with Adin Ross stating that he believed that Donald Trump is "trying to fix" things in America. While telling his audience not to worry about the current situation, the recently unbanned Twitch streamer said:

Ad

"I'm not going to lie - let him do his thing. He's the President. He's the leader. And, at the end of the day, bro, he's trying to fix these s**ts. I ain't going to lie, if you really think about it, chat, you'll really understand. It is f**ked what's going on in China. It is! We're f**ked, bro. Like, the whole s**t is f**ked! But let him deal with it, bro. We're going to be good, chat. We're going to be good. We're going to be good! All right? Don't worry. Don't worry!"

Ad

In other news, on April 7, 2025, Adin Ross expressed dissatisfaction with his community for inciting a feud with Twitch star Kai Cenat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More