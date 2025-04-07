  • home icon
Adin Ross makes his feelings known about online community inciting a feud between him and Kai Cenat

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Apr 07, 2025 06:37 GMT
Adin Ross makes his feelings known about online community inciting a feud between him and Kai Cenat
Adin Ross comments on whether he has a feud with Kai Cenat (Image via @adinross and @kaicenat/Instagram)

Kick streamer Adin Ross has spoken out about the online community for inciting a feud between him and Twitch star Kai Cenat. During a livestream with Livingston "DJ Akademiks," Adin Ross talked about a video that circulated on X, featuring Kai Cenat. In the video, Kai can be heard saying he "doesn't know," after a live viewer questioned him about visiting the Kick ambassador in Miami, Florida.

While wondering why there was "hatred" toward Kai Cenat in his community, Adin Ross stated:

"Yeah, I don't understand the Kai hate either. (DJ Akademiks says, 'I f**k with Kai.') You know what it is? He's not streaming every day to be able to certain s**t. You know, Kai texted me about the unban. And I do want to say one thing about it, it's like, I saw a clip from Kai. He said some s**t, I think it was, 'Are you going to visit Adin,' and he said I don't know. Bro, at the end of the day, I go back with him. If it comes down to it, that s**t is going to happen when it happens. That's it!"
He then clarified that he has "no issues" with the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner:

"I got no issues with Kai, he has no issues with me. People love to think that there's something there because of based off people around... I don't know, people like to put..."
Adin Ross slams his "parasocial" fans for instigating a feud between him and Fanum

During the same Kick broadcast, Adin Ross reacted to Roberto "Fanum's" recent X posts, one of which read, "Ya don't like us, and we don't like ya." The AMP (Any Means Possible) member added:

"ignore the noise. keep going. ya don't like us & we don't like ya. what goes up! must come down! im still the same person, ain't nothing change but the address." Fanum wrote in a series of X posts.
In response to his fans' belief that Fanum's X posts were a "diss" directed at him, Ross remarked:

"Y'all think this is a diss? Y'all drag s**t for no reason. See? That's what I mean. Y'all create this wall. Fanum is texting me paragraphs, like, a week ago. Bro, you guys are, this is sad, bro. But chat, y'all so stupid, bro. Holy f**k, you guys are dumb! Fanum is a good a** dude, too. But y'all are parasocial. Chill, bro! Damn!"
In related news, Adin Ross got into a back-and-forth with Kanye West's record producer Digital Nas after the latter voiced his discontent with him during a Twitch livestream.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
