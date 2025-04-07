"You got smacked by Cole Bennett": Adin Ross alleges Digital Nas "begged him" to play his song for $3,000 amid their ongoing feud

Kick star Adin Ross has responded after record producer and singer Digital Nas called him out live on stream. For context, Digital Nas recently hosted a Twitch broadcast alongside Kanye West. At one point, Digital Nas expressed his discontent with "every streamer" except Kai Cenat and FaZe Clan member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax."

He also name-dropped Ross, saying:

"F**k them other streamers. F**k every streamer except Plaqueboymax and Kai. Ak (DJ Akademiks) cool. But we're changing the game. You can see the process, bro. F**k all of them. F**k Adin Ross! F**k Adin Ross!"

During a Kick livestream earlier today (April 7, 2025), Adin Ross responded to Digital Nas by saying he "got smacked" by Cole Bennett. Furthermore, he alleged that the musician "begged him" to play his song for $3,000 in private messages.

The recently unbanned Twitch personality elaborated:

"I do want to respond to a couple of people as well. Digital Nas said f**k me or some s**t. You got smacked by Cole Bennett, and you were in my DMs begging me to play your s**t for $3,000. On god! I don't give a f**k, bro. Yo, bro, these people, bro, they got so much to say, but they're so wack! And then he says I'm going to make Kick? Yo, chat, as soon as Digital Nas goes live on Kick, like bro, you're... like chat, who do these people think they are?"

Adin Ross then stated that he would give Digital Nas leeway because he "loves" Kanye West:

"I ain't going to lie, thought, I'm going to let it slide, though because chat, deep down, I love Ye. So, it's like..."

Digital Nas reveals DMs with Adin Ross after Kick streamer claimed that he "begged" him

Digital Nas took to X on the same day to respond to Adin Ross' claims. He shared four screenshots of private conversations with the streamer from June 22, 2022. Here's what they said in direct messages:

"I just woke up wyo gay man. (Ross responds, 'Stream. Wanna hang after.') Yeah lets do it. (Ross responds, 'R u here.') I left gang. Wya. WYA. U ain't even pull up. (Ross responds, 'Baby, I had to stream I'm sorry. I promise I'm pulling up on u today.') Nah I'm pulling up on YOU ! I'm finna take over da stream now ! Nah actually lets go courtside wnba game tmrw. U in la ? I'm coming on Saturday ? (Ross responds, 'Yes can we f**k.') Lmaoooooooo. Yo we gotta link i wanna play u a bunch of the Kanye stuff like I told you I'm also having a listening party at cookies n kicks on Sunday I wanted u to pull up."

Adin Ross has yet to respond to Digital Nas' revelations about their 2022 private conversations on X.

