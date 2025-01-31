"Don't care about your new-world thought processes": Fanum responds to AMP members receiving backlash for "bullying" a humanoid robot

Twitch streamer Roberto "Fanum" has addressed the community following the recent controversy. For context, Fanum, Kai Cenat, and Din "Agent 00," recently went viral on X after a video surfaced showing the three content creators interacting with a $70,000 humanoid robot. Some netizens were not pleased with their actions, claiming that Fanum, Agent 00, and Kai Cenat "bullied" the robot.

During a livestream on January 31, 2025, Fanum discussed the situation and addressed "Twitter demons." Claiming that he doesn't care about "new-world thought processes," the AMP (Any Means Possible) member remarked:

"All you Twitter demons that be on Twitter... get my d**k out your mouth, n***a! Yo, bro, I've never seen... you know what it's with me, though? Here's the issue with me - I genuinely don't care about your new-world thought processes. Bro, I'm controlling a robot, and n****s is saying that we are hurting the robot. Yo, fam, you're losing the plot! You're losing the... if you think the robot is a person, you're losing the plot! Okay?"

"You're a pu**y" - Fanum responds to those believing that a "robot is a person" following the recent controversy

Fanum was 14 minutes into his livestream earlier today (January 31, 2025) when he talked about netizens' criticism of his actions toward a robot. In response to those who believe that a "robot is a person," the New Yorker stated:

"Now, not only are you losing the plot, I'm going to be the first one to say it - you're a pu**y, bro. You're a pu**y! N****s was saying, 'Oh, when the AI gets consciousness in 50 years, they're going to think about when me and Kai beat the f**k out of a robot, and killed everybody.' Grab an AR15 and get to work, my n***a. It's going to be iRobot all over again, but don't fold! Grab your gun and get in the field."

Timestamp: 00:13:35

The 27-year-old went on to say that people were "too caught up":

"The robot is not a person, bro! And I was controlling the robot, d**khead. You're too caught up trying to be something you're not. Trying to get likes, chat, on Twitter. But anyway, moving on, bro."

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has also commented on the situation via an X post on January 30, 2025. According to him, people humanizing robots is "one of the stupidest things."

