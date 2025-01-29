Fanum reveals why he was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction

Twitch star Roberto "Fanum" has addressed the community following his recent health scare. On January 28, 2025, the content creator posted pictures from the hospital showing how his face was swollen due to an allergic reaction. While he did not reveal the cause of the situation, he responded to his selfies going viral on social media by writing:

"I look like Shrek, wtf."

On January 29, 2025, Fanum hosted a livestream and explained why he was rushed to the hospital. According to the streamer, he used some face moisturizer and a new face application before his friends invited him to play basketball:

"I sat down thinking I wasn't going to do much for the night. Before I even did that, by the way, the sitting down part, I threw some facial moisturizer and stuff like that, and I got some new s**t. It's like a glow system or something I'm trying. You feel me? I try that on... and I was good to go, and get ready to lay down and enjoy my night. At least I thought I was. The homies were like, 'Bro, we're out there playing ball.' So, I'm like, 'All rigt! Bet!'"

Fanum then claimed that his hands went numb while playing basketball. The AMP (Any Means Possible) member also stated that he felt his nose becoming "really hard":

"I start dribbling and I don't even feel the ball. I'm just doing what I know how to do, and I don't feel the ball in my hands. I just know that the ball is in my hands if that makes sense. So now, I'm going ahead and I'm like, 'Bro, this is weird as f**k,' so I'm passing to anybody. Two, three more points pass, I start feeling my nose get, like, really hard. So, I'm like, 'Yo, my nose is mad hard, bro!' So, when my nose is mad hard, I'm like, 'Yo, something is wrong,' I feel really hot, but I think it's just sweat because I'm playing basketball."

"I was panicking" - Fanum talks about his experience at the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction

At the 18-minute mark of the livestream, Fanum stated that doctors gave him steroids to treat his allergic reaction. Detailing his experience at the hospital, the Twitch streamer said:

"I sit down, the doctor finally came after an hour and a half... I go inside. When I go inside, they gave me the steroids, that's what they called it. Steroids, Benadryl, some s**t, and they're trying to calm it down. Chat, why the f**k... no, no bulls**t, this is the craziest part... why the f**k the person that next to me in the hospital, like, passed away? Like, no f**king s**t! Not even trolling. That s**t had me panicking. Like, I was panicking!"

Timestamp: 00:12:40

On January 1, 2025, Fanum made headlines when Josh "FaZe YourRAGE" called him out for criticizing Kick streamers for not "elevating" their content.

