 AMP's 5 most controversial members

Originally founded in 2019, AMP is an American content group that focuses on IRL and gaming challenges. Kai Cenat was the last member to join, making his debut with the group in mid-2020. The group's name, "AMP," is an acronym for the phrase "Any Means Possible," which also serves as their motto.

Members of the group include Din "Agent 00 Gaming," Chris "ChrisNxtDoor," Duke "Duke Dennis Gaming," Davis "ImDavisss," Roberto "JustFanum," and Kai Cenat.

As of November 2023, they have over 4.84 million subscribers on YouTube. However, the group has been involved in many controversies, such as riots, in-member fights, and rumors about a member departing.

Let's have a look at five controversial AMP members

1) The Fanum Tax

The viral "Fanum Tax" was introduced by Roberto (Image via elfanum/Instagram)

Roberto streamed sporadically between 2016 and 2019 before going full-time in March 2021. He currently has over 1.6 million followers on Twitch.

He made headlines after the 25-year-old was clipped having a physical altercation on stream with a fellow AMP member, Agent 00.

For context, the "Fanum Tax" has been an ongoing joke among the members, where Fanum playfully claimed a small percentage of food as tax from his fellow housemates.

In this viral clip, Agent 00 was seen carrying his fridge out of Fanum's room, after which things get heated. The reason for their dispute was the "Fanum Tax," with the streamers seemingly getting into a physical tussle.

Fanum went live on his stream and shared that he will no longer be enforcing the self-titled "Fanum Tax."

2) Is Duke Dennis leaving AMP?

Duke Dennis Gaming uploads a wide variety of gaming videos on his main channel, most of which focus on the NBA series. He currently has over 2.28 million subscribers on YouTube.

Speculation was rife within the online gaming community about his potential departure from the group after clips circulated of the streamer calling the group "childish as f**k" and apparently announcing that he is leaving the group:

"I'm leaving AMP. I quit. I'm tired of being around them ni***s. Like them ni***s don't do sh*t for me. Like we don't relate. I'm way older than them. Them ni***s is like childish as f**k. So, I'm done."

However, in the full VOD uploaded to YouTube, it could be seen that the streamer was actually pointing out the fact that users online tend to take moments in the stream out of context and make clips out of them to make them viral.

Even in the full VOD, users believed that Dennis was leaving the group (Image via DukeDennisLive/YouTube)

Even though he had made it clear that he was "trolling" earlier in the VOD, the clips went viral, thus proving his hypothesis.

3) AMP allegedly called out by BruceDropEmOff in leaked DMs

Bruce talks about AMP and Kai Cenat in leaked DMs (Image via on PLZHELPKARDY/X)

Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has recently been involved in a scandal about allegedly calling AMP out in a series of leaked personal messages on X. As per the posts, the streamer talked about the group in response to a fan who asked about his merchandise.

As per the personal messages, the streamer allegedly believed that Kai Cenat and streamer IShowSpeed's then-newly-announced Japan trip was "stolen" from him and blamed YourRAGE for being the "mole."

This led to widespread condemnation from various streamers, with Kai Cenat and Fanum reacting to the leaked DMs:

4) Fireworks inside the AMP house

For their July 4th "fireworks war" in 2023, the group nearly set the AMP house on fire. For context, the AMP house is the shared living quarters for the members of the group, where they collectively record videos, stream, and organize events.

The group was using fireworks meant for outdoor use inside the house, often shooting fireworks at each other and setting off small explosives around the house. Eventually, it ended up setting off the smoke detectors. The aftermath shows the now-trashed house, with plumes of smoke in every room.

In a later clip with Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis discussing their 4th of July fireworks war, Duke stated, "What do we gain from this?", prompting laughter from Kai in response.

The community was shocked at seeing the festivities on live stream:

Fans react to the fireworks in AMP (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

5) Kai Cenat's Giveaway Riot

Kai Cenat (images from Instagram)

Kai Cenat is known for his comedic vlogging content and prank videos. He has over 4.9 million subscribers on YouTube and over 8 million followers on Twitch.

He announced that he would be giving away gaming consoles, gaming computers, gaming chairs, microphones, and webcams. The giveaway was to take place at 4 pm Eastern Standard Time at Union Square in New York City.

The crowd began to gather at around 3 pm, and then a riot started to persuade at 4 pm. This resulted in cars being damaged, rioters climbing on buildings and statues, fireworks being used, and objects being thrown at police officers. The riot ended with 13 people injured and 65 people arrested.

At 5 pm, Kai was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with a felony first-degree riot causing public injury and damage, two misdemeanors, two counts of inciting a riot, and two counts of unlawful assembly.