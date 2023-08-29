Agent 00 vs. Fanum: Who's the more popular AMP-affiliated Twitch streamer of 2023?

The YouTube group AMP has swiftly risen through the ranks among one of the rapidly expanding collectives in the online community. Following a model akin to the well-known UK-based Sidemen, AMP includes content creators and streamers. Among these creators, Kai Cenat stands out as the group's primary figure. However, recent times have witnessed the emergence of other noteworthy individuals from this collective.

Two individuals claiming attention within this context are Roberto "Fanum" and Din "Agent 00." Both of them are accomplished Twitch streamers and their growth has been remarkable.

Agent 00 vs. Fanum - Which AMP streamer has more followers?

Agent 00 and Fanum are active on social media, devoting themselves to Twitch streams on a full-time basis. As of August 2023, Agent 00's Twitch account boasts a substantial following of over 1.1 million followers. Furthermore, his YouTube channel has garnered slightly more than 760K subscribers.

For those unfamiliar, Agent 00's streaming style is often defined by late-night sessions. These streams predominantly fall within the "Just Chatting" category on Twitch. Generally, his content consists of reaction streams and also extends to games like Valorant.

Agent 00 maintains a comparatively lower level of activity on YouTube, typically uploading content once every month or two. These videos primarily include vlogs and other challenge-based content. Agent 00 runs a gaming channel with 1.72 million subscribers, focusing solely on NBA-related content.

Fanum boasts an impressive following of more than 1.5 million on Twitch. His streams are often distinguished by his on-screen comedic persona and his gastronomic endeavors. Notably, he initiated a playful trend within the AMP house known as the "Fanum Tax," where a small portion of the members' food must be set aside as a contribution to Fanum.

Fanum maintains a significant YouTube presence with two channels, each exceeding 1 million subscribers. His main channel, Fanum Live, has 1.32 million followers and features stream highlights, while his secondary channel, JustFanum, boasts 1.42 million subscribers, showcasing vlogs and challenge videos.

Who has a bigger presence on social media?

Both streamers are prominent on social media. Agent 00 (@CallMeAgent00) has over 858K followers on X (formerly Twitter), often sharing streaming schedules and personal updates. He also commands a substantial following of 814K on Instagram, revealing a more personal side, sharing pictures of himself and his friends.

Fanum (@FanumTV), on the other hand, maintains an impressive following of 786K on X (formerly Twitter). His account serves as a hub for updates and also offers glimpses of his streaming setup. The AMP member has a significant presence on Instagram with over 1.8 million followers, sharing pictures of both travelling and streaming.

Who has the bigger Net Worth?

Pinpointing a creator's precise net worth can often be complicated, particularly in the case of AMP, given their diverse array of individual and collective sponsorships. However, multiple sources indicate that both Fanum and Agent 00's net worth falls within the range of $1-5 million.