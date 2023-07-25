"It’s over" - AMP Fanum discontinues the controversial "Fanum Tax" after his recent physical altercation with Agent 00

Twitch streamer Roberto "AMP Fanum" recently went live on his stream and shared that he will no longer be enforcing the eponymous "Fanum Tax." For context, the "Fanum Tax" has been an ongoing joke among the AMP members, whereby, Fanum playfully claimed a small percentage of food as a tax from his fellow housemates.

Recently, however, the joke escalated and led to a heated altercation between Fanum and fellow AMP member Din "Agent00," after the former tried to seize Agent00's mini fridge as part of the so-called tax. In light of the situation, AMP Fanum has now made the decision to forego the so-called tax regime, even if it was made in jest. He declared:

"It’s over."

"Shoutout to everybody" - AMP Fanum waves off the so-called "Fanum tax"

AMP Fanum spoke about the recent altercation with Agent00, stating that they are still friends and on good terms. He admitted that it was simply "ego" that interfered with the situation. Last week, he said this:

"I think what had happened was - I think the ego and pride had got in the way right there."

He emphasized:

"If you know what happened today - it's some calm s**t. It's nothing too crazy. I don't think it's too crazy."

In the latest update, AMP Fanum revealed that he has decided to give up the joke, considering the well-being of the other members. He said:

"Shoutout to everybody, you know, who got taxed by Fanum, you know what I'm saying. It's over though. I just wanna say, shoutout to all the wings and the fries...shoutout to all the b*m a** vegetable ni**as that tried to get me. Shoutout to everything bro. Somebody gotta make a Fanum Tax compilation though."

AMP Fanum took it a step further by showing his appreciation to fellow members. A heartwarming moment was witnessed during Kai Cenat's stream when Fanum surprised him with a carton of food as a gesture of gratitude.

Here's what the fans said

The clips garnered a variety of comments, with many commending Fanum for being mature in the situation. Here are some of the notable reactions:

🌬 Janus Hndrxx💨 @mizzhndrxx @domainsdomain @FanumTV Yeah agent ruined it, it was fun while it lasted

yoxic @yoxics @domainsdomain @FanumTV i was so touched by this video really hits home

WhosBreezy 🇵🇰 @WhosBreezyUK @domainsdomain @FanumTV "shoutout to all the wings the fries" has me crying

FUCK ZAY @zayyfasho2 @domainsdomain @FanumTV Nahhh fanum tax was hilarious

whojordan 🤔 @PrinceofFL1 @domainsdomain @FanumTV I’m glad tbh I hated when ppl was jus spamming fanum coming everytime somebody ate sum it was annoying or in his chat spamming ab someone eating

Kevinooooooo @kevmaster776 @domainsdomain @FanumTV End of an era

The AMP group has garnered immense popularity among the Gen Z audience and has built a significant following on YouTube with their engaging content. Their channel frequently features challenge videos and game shows.