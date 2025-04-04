Adin Ross infuriated after discovering he only made over $22,000 in just a few hours of livestreaming

Kick star Adin Ross was left infuriated when he discovered that he had earned $22,000 for his previous livestream. During a broadcast on April 3, 2025, the streamer wanted to know how much money he had made through the Kick Creative Incentive Program (KCIP).

While showcasing the Kick income dashboard, Ross noticed that his three-hour-48-minute broadcast on April 2, 2025, earned him $22,768.23. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the amount of money, the recently unbanned Twitch personality remarked:

"Chat, what are your guys' predictions for how much I got paid for my last stream? Let's check it really quick. Hold on, let's check. Let's check. And I made 20 bands. I'm already falling off. This is great. $22,000 I made yesterday. That's so f**king mid! I'm done. Yeah, I'm retiring. 50 bands in two streams is mid as f**k! Yeah, I'm done. I'm done with this s**t, bro! I'm not going to lie to you guys, bro, I'm over this s**t. I'm done. No, I'm done!"

When one viewer stated that he only livestreamed for three hours, Adin Ross responded:

"'You did three hours yesterday.' No! It's four, piece of s**t! You guys are really f**king annoying. Like, is that... be honest, is that good or bad? Be honest. Is this good or bad money? $25k a stream, is that good, yes or no?"

The Florida native's attention was then drawn to a viewer who suggested he start saying "good" things about KCIP. Responding with a sarcastic tone, the content creator said:

"Yeah, let's restart. Yo, as you guys can see here, this is Kick's partner program. I've made $50,000 in two streams! As you guys can see here. Yay! Everybody, look! You guys today sign up for Kick.com and start streaming, and you guys can get paid by the hour. All righty, have a good one. Okay? Get me off this screen."

Adin Ross recently disclosed that he has a monthly expenditure of $450,000

On April 2, 2025, Adin Ross and Rubi Rose teamed up for a Just Chatting livestream. At one point, the former asked the latter how much her monthly expenses were.

Rose revealed that she spends around $220,000. Ross responded by saying he has a monthly expenditure of $450,000:

"Mine is $450(k)ish. I have a lot of... I take care of my parents. I only fly private. Because you know what? That's the one thing. Like, I stopped buying watches. I just bought two cars. But I don't really care anymore. Now I just love jets. But I'm going to probably buy a jet eventually. Eventually."

In other news, Adin Ross recently responded to allegations that he has a "toxic" fanbase by claiming that "every single" streamer community on X is toxic.

