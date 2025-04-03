"I only fly private": Adin Ross discloses he spends $450k in monthly expenses, Rubi Rose shares her own spending habits

Kick streamer Adin Ross has garnered a lot of attention on social media after disclosing how much his monthly expenditure is. On April 2, 2025, the content creator collaborated with model Rubi Rose, and the Florida native inquired about her monthly expenses.

Ad

Ross said:

"What are your guys' monthly expenses? That I have to know. I know how much I spend, it's f**king s**t ton! I hate it!

In response, Rose stated that the payroll for her employees amounts to $100,000 per month. She then gave an estimate of her monthly expenses:

"Me? Probably like... I mean, my payroll alone is like $100,000. So... (Adin Ross responds, 'For your employees?') Yeah. So, probably like, $220(k)."

Ad

Trending

Ross then disclosed his monthly expenditure, claiming he spends $450,000. Rose was taken aback when she heard this, and the Kick ambassador replied:

"Mine is $450(k)ish. I have a lot of... ('Rubi Rose says, 'What are you doing?!') I take care of my parents. I only fly private. Because you know what? That's the one thing. Like, I stopped buying watches. I just bought two cars. But I don't really care anymore. Now I just love jets. But I'm going to probably buy a jet eventually. Eventually. This year, it's my goal."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens on X had a lot to say about Ross and Rose's conversation.

"they just like me I spend a cool $120 a month," @yoxics commented.

"Guess that's what happens when you sell your soul to the internet 😈" @iamskrptd remarked.

"You could buy a new McDonald's franchise every month for what Adin spends on his friends and family," @douyinreels wrote.

Ad

"so adin spends at least $5,400,000 a year and rubi rose does 3 mill," @SeewhyChels posted.

"I don't want to seem shallow" - Rubi Rose says a person needs to make $5 million a year to date her on Adin Ross' Kick livestream

Another video from Adin Ross' Kick stream has surfaced on X, in which Rubi Rose elaborated on how much a person must earn in a year to date her. While claiming she did not want to come across as "shallow," the 27-year-old said:

Ad

"I don't know. Like, I don't want to seem shallow. Okay, hopefully, at least $5 million. (Ross responds, 'A year?!') Yeah. It's like that seems shallow, but you guys probably wouldn't date an ugly girl, right?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross recently addressed his feud with FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" after confronting him over racism allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback