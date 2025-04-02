"I don't play it when it comes to my parents": Adin Ross addresses his feud with Jasontheween

Kick streamer Adin Ross has addressed his feud with FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween." For context, last year, Jasontheween described Ross as a misogynistic and racist individual. He also expressed his discontent with Ross' contentious X Community, AR Loyals, who doxed him.

On April 1, 2025, Adin Ross connected with FaZe Clan members for the first time following his Twitch unban and confronted Jasontheween for his remarks. He said:

"You called me racist. So my community, at one time, did not like you for that. So when you call me racist... this is why I wanted to talk off-stream. Right? But here's the thing, right, you called me racist."

The next day, on April 2, 2025, Ross disclosed that he had gotten in touch with Jasontheween:

"I reached out to Jason last night and I wanted to call him. This is what I wanted to do, figure out what happened on-stream. You know, I called him, and you know, obviously like, I wanted to be as genuine as possible. I'm not going to say what was going on in that call. But, I f**k with him. I really do. He's a human being, guys, at the end of the day.

"I don't play it when it comes to my parents at all, bro. So, he's valid is f**k to feel what he felt. And honestly, bro, at the end of the day, I don't have full control over it. But it's still attached to my name."

Furthermore, the Florida native described X as a "very toxic" social media platform:

"And whether we say it or not, bro, X is very, very toxic. It's a very toxic app for s**t like that. But bro, come on, it's his parents, bro. Guys, I don't know if you guys love your moms and your dads, bro, like listen, when it comes to parents, bro, that's number one, bro. That's off-limits. So, it's like, I get him, bro."

Adin Ross says he would "never stop having" his fans' back while addressing feud with Jasontheween

Before addressing his feud with Jasontheween, Adin Ross told his live viewers that he would "never stop having" their back. While claiming to put some sense into those who "cannot see" that they are different from his contentious X Community, the Kick streamer stated:

"I do want to say one thing - I was looking back at what happened yesterday. Guys, I'm never going to stop having your guys' back. And if other people cannot see that you guys are not like my Twitter community, I'm going to always, basically, make that make sense."

Adin Ross has also responded to Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna's" "white supremacy" comment about him, saying he was "okay" with her not being "fond of him."

