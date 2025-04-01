  • home icon
  • "Obviously she's not fond of me, that's okay": Adin Ross responds to Cinna's "white supremacy" comment amid Twitch unban

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 01, 2025 20:59 GMT
Adin Ross recently reacted to Cinna
Adin Ross recently reacted to Cinna'ss prior comments abut (Image via LeDauof @LeDauof_/X)

Kick and Twitch streamer Adin Ross recently commented on the remarks fellow Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" made about him during one of her broadcasts. Reacting to Adin Ross' recent unbanning and subsequent channel reinstatement on Twitch, Cinna had seemingly given him the benefit of the doubt, claiming that individuals are capable of change.

Going further, Cinna also hoped that Adin Ross would not "keep baiting the white supremacist stuff," and that Twitch moderation would take care of matters if Ross were to not change.

Responding to Cinna's comments during a broadcast on Kick, Ross said:

"So, when I look at clips, like what Cinna said, right? I saw that. I was actually happy the way she said that. People took it in the wrong way. She was actually looking out, she said the right thing. I feel like, obviously, in my opinion, she's not fond of me, and that's okay. I don't really expect anyone to like me."
"She gave me the benefit of the doubt there": Adin Ross reacts to Cinna's comments about his channel's reinstatement on Twitch

Adin Ross' reinstatement on Twitch has shocked the entire Twitch creator space, with countless streamers reacting to the news in their broadcasts. Major content creators such as FaZe Clan, Hasan "HasanAbi," and Zack "Asmongold" have opined on the matter.

Ross' first broadcast on the Amazon-owned website is yet to take place, with much anticipation amongst his fans. Ross has also revealed that he would prefer to broadcast from Kick for the time being.

Further talking about Cinna's comments about him, Ross said:

"I think she said that the right way. She's basically hoping for the best. She gave me the benefit of the doubt there. You know? I've never met that person before, never spoke to them.

Ross recently also stated that he would be interested in having a one-to-one conversation with HasanAbi to clear out their differences.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
