Jasontheween's racism allegations against Adin Ross revisited as Kick streamer calls out FaZe Clan member following Twitch unban

Kick star Adin Ross teamed up with FaZe Clan members on April 1, 2025, after finally getting unbanned on Twitch. During his conversation with Maxwell "Plaqueboymax," Jerry "Silky," and Jason "Jasontheween," Ross confronted Jasontheween about the racism allegations he made last year.

Ad

On July 7, 2024, Jasontheween made headlines after he described Adin Ross as a misogynistic and racist individual. He also mocked the Florida native's fanbase, known as "AR Loyals," by instructing his live viewers to "point and laugh" at them.

When a Twitch user stated that Adin Ross was "better" than him, Jason had remarked:

"'Adin is literally better than your ugly a**.' Bro, if better as in more racist than me... if we had a competition on how much more racist (he is) than me, more misogynistic - yeah, he beat me, bro. He beat me." 'L, your mum.' Adin Ross viewer! Everyone, point and laugh! Everyone f**king point and laugh!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The following day, on July 8, 2024, Jasontheween voiced his discontent with Ross' online community's actions after personal information about him was leaked.

While claiming to have "no problem" with the Kick ambassador, the FaZe Clan member stated that he believed Adin Ross had "become a lot more edgy" since switching to the Stake-backed livestreaming platform:

"You all need to go and apply for real f**king jobs! They'll end up proving my point, too, because they might see this and end up doxing me again. But that's just proving my point, the fact that you all are way too deep in. I have no problem with Adin. But his community, obviously, since he switched to Kick, (has) become a lot more edgy... and giving him a bad rep."

Ad

"My community at one time did not like you for that" - Adin Ross confronts Jasontheween for calling him racist

During a livestream on April 1, 2025, Adin Ross got together with FaZe Clan members, after which he confronted Jasontheween for calling him a racist. While claiming that his community "didn't like" Jason's sentiments, Ross stated:

Ad

"(Jasontheween says, 'I mean, me and him, there's no problem. I see that he's a nice guy. But it's like, it's hard to change your community...') Okay, Jason, there was a time you called me racist, right? You called me racist. So my community, at one time, did not like you for that. So when you call me racist... this is why I wanted to talk off-stream. Right? But here's the thing, right, you called me racist. And I'm not saying... wait, what?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross has stated that he intends to continue livestreaming on Kick despite his Twitch account being unbanned after two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback