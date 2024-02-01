What are the minimum requirements and eligibility criteria for Kick Creator Incentive Program? Explored

On February 1, 2024, Ed "Eddie" Craven, the co-founder of Kick, announced the official launch of the Creator Incentive Program. For those unaware, the Creator Incentive Program is a payout structure for content creators, first announced on August 15, 2023. Through the program, eligible streamers could earn a salary on the platform.

In a social media post on X, Craven announced that applications for the Creator Incentive Program are open, adding that the minimum requirements and eligibility criteria are also available.

He posted:

"The Creator Incentive Program is now live. Applications are open and requirements public. We're really looking forward to offering streamers the opportunity to make great content without having to worry about uncertain variables such as subs and donations."

Ed Craven's tweet in which he officially announced the launch of the Creator Incentive Program (Image via @StakeEddie/X)

Understanding the minimum requirements and eligibility criteria for streamers to join the Kick Creator Incentive Program

On February 1, 2024, Kick issued an update on the official community website, providing details about the Creator Incentive Program. According to the Stake-backed website, it prototyped the program with 35 streamers who have an average concurrent viewership of 10 to 1,500.

To be eligible for the Creator Incentive Program, a streamer must adhere to the platform's Terms of Service (ToS), Community Guidelines, and DMCA Policy. Their channel must also be verified, and their social media presence must be described in the "About Me" section.

Eligibility criteria for the Creator Incentive Program (Image via https://kickcommunity.com)

The livestreaming service also provided channel-specific metrics for content creators eligible for the Creator Incentive Program:

Streamers' whose channels comply with these metrics will be eligible for the Creator Incentive Program (Image via https://kickcommunity.com)

Sharing more details about the eligibility criteria, the platform stated:

"While these metrics are subject to modification, they offer a guide for streamers, while the qualifications are honed further. In the near future, this system will be integrated directly into the Creator Dashboard, empowering every streamer to track their performance metrics in real-time.

"Meeting these requirements is the bare minimum to apply however does not guarantee application approval. If you are unsuccessful, the team will respond with further feedback on what needs to be improved to be eligible for this program."

Readers can access the blog post by clicking here.

What did the online community say about the announcement?

Ed Craven's announcement about the Creator Incentive Program was well received by the online community. Here are some pertinent comments from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to X user @Sw3atyDan, the payout structure would benefit budding streamers. Meanwhile, another community member described Kick as the "best streaming platform."