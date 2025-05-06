"She was just under pressure": Internet divided over clip of Doechii shouting at assistants before the Met Gala

Doechii's Met Gala debut wasn't just a fashion moment, it became a flashpoint for fan discourse. A behind-the-scenes clip surfaced of the rapper shouting at her team minutes before hitting the red carpet. The viral footage, taken at The Mark Hotel on May 6, 2025, shows the Anxiety artist demanding more umbrellas and privacy as her crew tried to shield her Met Gala look from paparazzi.

The video, originally shared on TikTok and later reposted by outlets like Page Six and People, shows the 26-year-old Grammy winner expressing frustration.

"Give me another umbrella — now! … I need more f–king umbrellas," she shouts.

Moments later, as her assistants scramble to shield her with a wardrobe screen and multiple umbrellas, she adds:

"Move these umbrellas. I don't want these people f–king seeing me."

The incident occurred in the lobby of The Mark Hotel, the unofficial pre-Gala headquarters for celebrities. While many attendees, including Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj, exited the hotel without incident.

However, Doechii's concern over keeping her Louis Vuitton look under wraps sparked intense online discussion. This became especially evident when she was seen being wheeled out inside a large white box.

Her outfit, a bold ensemble by Pharrell for Louis Vuitton, featured a monogrammed jacket, checkered Bermuda shorts, burgundy loafers, and a Tiffany & Co. accent. It was eventually revealed on the red carpet. However, the clip of her snapping at her team drew significant attention online, with some supporting her actions and others criticizing her behaviour.

Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their takes on Doechii's backstage behavior. Some sympathized with the pressure she was under, while others were less forgiving of how she addressed her team.

One user defended her stress, writing:

"I think she was just under pressure and stressed."

Expand Tweet

"Love her but she didn’t need to be doing all that just for that outfit," another fan shared.

"In Doechii defense, she was probably worried of paparazzi taking pictures of her while she is changing," another fan added.

The discourse also shifted to how celebrities treat their teams under stress.

"The fit wasn't even that hard for all the hiding," a user tweeted.

"People excusing this just because she was 'stressed' rare failing to notice that the workers are probably also stressed as f*ck," one fan pointed out.

"That's why I could never be a famous person's assistant because you aren't going to talk to me like that," another user added.

Doechii's dramatic entrance and Pharrell-designed look still stole the show

Despite the drama, Doechii's red carpet moment was a standout at the 2025 Met Gala. She arrived in a white Louis Vuitton box surrounded by umbrella holders and assistants, before stepping out puffing a cigar and striking a pose for photographers. Her ensemble followed the 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

In the Vogue red carpet interview with Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim, Doechii acknowledged her nerves:

"I worked closely with Pharrell with Louis Vuitton, and we were heavily inspired by Monica Miller's book and her exhibit. We studied a little bit on this character, Julius Soubise which really stood out to me and I felt very inspired by him tonight."

She added:

"I'm a little nervous, but it feels really good. This is one of the biggest nights in fashion and for it to be so Black, I'm present, I'm here."

For the Met Gala, Doechii donned a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble designed by Pharrell Williams. The outfit featured a monogrammed tuxedo jacket and matching checkered shorts. She accessorized with a burgundy pussybow, knee-high socks, and platform Mary Janes.

A subtle Louis Vuitton logo stamped on her cheek and an unlit cigar added unique touches to her look. This outfit paid homage to Julius Soubise, an 18th-century Black dandy musician of Caribbean descent, aligning with the gala's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

This year's gala, co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky, marked a historic shift as the first Met Gala in over two decades to highlight menswear and Black tailoring traditions.

The guest list included Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Bad Bunny, and Rihanna, though notable absentees like LeBron James and Sarah Jessica Parker made headlines of their own.

