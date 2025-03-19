Teyana Taylor refutes divorce "settlement" reports, claims Iman Shumpert crashed her Rolls Royce and never replaced it

Teyana Taylor recently accused her ex-husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert, of deliberately leaking sealed court documents related to their divorce, leading to misleading reports about their divorce settlement. According to recent court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the singer and actress filed a petition against her husband for disclosing the private documents, requesting a 20-day jail sentence and maximum fines.

This came after it was revealed that Teyana Taylor secured four homes, a seven-figure payment, and several luxury vehicles, including a Maybach (valued at $300,000), a Mercedes Sprinter (valued at $70,000), and a tour bus after the divorce.

According to reports about the alleged divorce settlement, which surfaced on March 12, 2025, Iman Shumpert received three properties. He was also ordered to pay $8,000 per month in child support and cover the private school tuition for their two daughters.

In the recently filed petition, Teyana Taylor claimed that the couple did not reach a "settlement" regarding their divorce; instead, both parties received assets based on a court ruling. She mentioned that the court awarded her four properties, including a Miami condo, which she claimed was a gift from her ex-husband.

Teyana Taylor also claimed that she had paid for the vehicles and the tour bus with her own money. She said she had recently purchased the Maybach after Shumpert crashed her Rolls-Royce. She further alleged that Shumpert abandoned it at the scene of the accident and refused to have it replaced.

Teyana Taylor accused Iman Shumpert of trying to profit from the leaked divorce documents

According to the recently filed petition, Teyana Taylor suggested that the timing of the leaked divorce documents was suspicious, as it coincided with the release of Iman Shumpert's new rap song, GET IT, GOT IT, GOOD! CUT, which was released on March 11, 2025.

Teyana Taylor accused her ex-husband of using the "misleading" divorce reports to profit in his career while simultaneously opening a doorway for Taylor to be a victim of hate speech and public scrutiny. In addition to his 20-day jail sentence and maximum fines, she requested that the judge hold her ex-husband in contempt of court for allegedly leaking the divorce documents.

Teyana Taylor is not the first to accuse Iman Shumpert of leaking the divorce documents. In a recently shared statement to The Breakfast Club host Loren LoRosa, Taylor's mother, Nikki Taylor, deemed it "strange" that the previously sealed documents ended up online, saying:

“It’s strange that a sealed divorce case, finalized on July 1, 2024, now has so much ‘public’ information. What about what the other party received? Let’s be clear—both walked away with properties, vehicles, and businesses they acquired separately.”

Following this, Nikki Taylor clarified her statement in a comment on a Shade Room Instagram post that circulated her remarks, noting that both her daughter and Shumpert received assets they individually paid for during their marriage.

“Some of my words were left out, causing confusion. This case is sealed. Any leaked information could only come from one of the involved parties. It’s suspicious that nearly a year later, these details surface. She kept what she paid for, and he kept what he paid for. That’s it. I hope this clears things up,” she wrote.

Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, in January 2023 after seven years of marriage. She cited “cruel treatment" as the reason for the divorce, claiming that Shumpert felt threatened by and was jealous of her success as a singer and actress, which led to him "emotionally and mentally” abusing her. Their divorce was finalized in July 2024.

