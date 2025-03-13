When did Teyana Taylor file for divorce from Iman Shumpert? Former couple reaches multi-million dollar settlement

American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor and basketball player Iman Shumpert have officially reached a multi-million dollar settlement, as reported by Tribune on March 13. The former couple married for seven years and have two daughters, Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

Ad

According to the outlet, Taylor will receive four homes worth more than $10 million, several luxury cars, a one-time seven-figure payment, and full ownership of her businesses. Shumpert will provide for the two daughters by paying $8,000 monthly for child support and their private school tuition.

According to a People report dated May 7, 2024, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert secretly married in September 2016. In November 2023, TMZ reported that Teyana Taylor filed for divorce in January of that year. Soon after the news was published, Teyana Taylor addressed the separation in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Ad

"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME," she wrote.

Taylor then criticized the media outlet for leaking private court documents to the public.

Ad

"These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see."

Teyana Taylor previously confirmed that infidelity wasn't the reason behind their divorce

Teyana Taylor Performs At The Novo - Image via Getty

According to CNN's report, Taylor assured her fans in a now-deleted Instagram post on September 17, 2023. She stated that even after their separation, they shared a genuine bond, and infidelity wasn't an issue in their marriage. She wrote,

Ad

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, infidelity ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

Taylor insisted that the two of them stayed loyal in their marriage. They decided to keep their relationship private, which is why she says their separation was peaceful.

Ad

"Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all *sses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," she wrote.

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre posted photos together on the Instagram

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

E! News reported that Taylor posted a series of black-and-white photos on her Instagram on March 4, one day after the 2025 Oscars. The media outlet speculated that the pictures were taken at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscar Gold Party. The caption states,

Ad

"Oscar night in black & white, no grey area."

Ad

According to IMDb, Teyana Taylor's upcoming project is Netflix's crime thriller RIP, which stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. While the release date hasn't been announced, it is expected to be released in the fall of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback