"History books weren’t ready for this chapter!" — Netizens react as King Charles III praises Beyonce and names Crazy In Love as one of his favorites

King Charles III has praised Beyonce and named her track Crazy in Love as one of his favorites. The British monarch shared his thoughts in the latest episode of the Apple Music podcast.

In the March 10 episode of his Apple Music 1 Radio special, The King’s Room, King Charles III spoke highly of Beyonce and her music. He also congratulated her on winning her first Album of the Year at the Grammys this year for Cowboy Carter.

"I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy. First from a performer so exceptional that I just couldn’t resist including her music," he said.

King Charles specifically praised her 2003 track Crazy in Love, a collaboration with her husband, Jay-Z. He continued:

"She performed this song at the Prince’s Trust Fashion Rocks concert in the Royal Albert Hall in 2003. (...) I wanted to include an iconic musical moment from the many events which have supported my trust work for young people over all these years. Here is one of the trust’s most faithful supporters, the incomparable Beyoncé with her song ‘Crazy in Love.’"

Fans took to X to react to King Charles III's statements about Beyonce, with many surprised by his choice. One X user wrote:

"King Charles playing ‘Crazy In Love’ on repeat?? History books weren’t ready for this chapter!"

"If he loves her that bad, make her a Knight," a user wrote.

"Beyoncé being one of King Charles’ favorites is the crossover I never expected. Maybe next, he'll reveal he's a member of the Beyhive and start dropping 'slay' in royal speeches," another fan chimed in.

"Even royalty can’t resist Queen Bey! 👑King Charles III joining the Beyhive is the plot twist I didn’t see coming," a netizen joked.

Fans continued to be surprised and appreciative of the king's choice:

"He should make it the national anthem of the uk," a fan opined.

"Hahaha this is not what I thought his favorite song would be! He seems like more of a Love On Top guy," another X user commented.

"This is bloody wild definitely not on my 2025 bingo card," another fan added.

Beyonce won her first Album of the Year award at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Beyonce at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Source: Getty

On February 2, 2025, Beyonce reached another milestone in her career by winning her first Album of the Year award at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She won the category after being nominated for it five times, including this year.

Beyonce is the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with 35 wins and 99 nominations. Her win also makes her the first Black woman to receive the honor in the 21st century. The last Black woman to take home the award was Lauryn Hill for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 26 years ago. Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole are the only other Black women to have won in this category.

In her acceptance speech, Beyonce thanked all her collaborators who came together for Cowboy Carter. The album is a country-themed one where Bey explored a conglomeration of musical genres.

"I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just wanna encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent," Bey said.

Apart from Album of the Year, Bey also won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. She received 11 nominations at the 2025 Grammys.

"Wow, I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn’t have been this album without you. I’d like to thank God again and my fans, and I still am in shock, so thank you so much for this honor," the singer concluded.

Beyonce's previous nominations for Album of the Year came for I Am...Sasha Fierce in 2010, Beyonce in 2015, Lemonade in 2017, and Renaissance in 2023.

She lost her first nomination to Taylor Swift, who won for Fearless in 2010. In 2015, Beck won the award for Morning Phase. In 2017, Queen B was one of the top contenders for the AOTY for Lemonade. However, she lost to Adele, who won for 25. Finally, in 2023, Harry Styles won for his album Harry's House.

Currently, Queen Bey is focusing on her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour. It will kick off in April 2025 and end in July 2025.

