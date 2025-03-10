"She retired herself with those prices" — Internet reacts to  Beyoncé reportedly struggling to sell Cowboy Carter tour tickets

The highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour of Beyoncé has sparked an unexpected conversation online. Reports suggest that ticket sales are not meeting expectations.

On March 9, 2025, as per The Pop Staff on X, many outlets are reporting that American singer-songwriter Beyoncé's tour, which will kick off in April 2025, has barely sold out.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the news, with users suggesting that the lesser demand for the tickets of the Beyoncé tour is due to the high prices —

"Nah. She retired herself with those prices," one commented.

Moreover, many users further commented that in this declining economy, the ticket prices seem high, as users suggested that traveling to the venue is also an additional cost to consider:

"Well maybe if they weren’t 300 bucks for a f*cking nose bleed in select cities people can’t get to travel to because of the economy they would sell better. I love her sm but those prices are KILLING me," a netizen on X commented.

"It’s just not the time nor the album to force into a tour. Her team definitely is greedy and NOT reading the room right now," another wrote.

"I think it was bad timing because she is greedy," another user commented.

However, some users on X suggested that they hear about tickets not being sold yearly, and then at the show time, the venues are always packed. While some shared a piece of advice indicating that there were days when being sold out was an "achievement," not an "expectation" —

"the same sh*t every year, but when the tour starts, the stadiums are packed and the boxscores are 10M+ everyone runs 😩," a user on X commented.

"The obvious smear campaign going on is so transparent that it's embarrassing. The tour is majority sold out across all dates, easily debunked by live nation," another commented.

"I remember when selling one night at a stadium was an achievement, not an expectation," a third commented.

As of now, Beyoncé has not yet reacted to the reactions online.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour sales reportedly falling short of expectations

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, the news revealed by Ticketmaster and StubHub claimed that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour sales were not sold as expected.

According to the outlets, out of 30 shows, only three are sold out and further reported that the ticket demand is majorly slow in the United Kingdom, where she is expected to have six shows.

In addition, a music industry insider told Music Nation:

"Her fanbase did not like ‘Cowboy Carter’ — they were not impressed. They just blew their wad seeing her two years ago and in Taylor tickets… Bad economics right now," a music insider said.

The Cowboy Carter tour, announced on February 2, 2025, has reportedly yet to sell out, raising concerns given Beyoncé’s record of record-breaking success. Her previous Renaissance Tour made history by grossing over $500 million in ticket sales.

Additionally, Cowboy Carter has been critically acclaimed, earning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. At the same time, the song II Most Wanted won Best Country Duo/Group Performance, further underscoring the album’s strong reception.

Beyoncé’s fifth stadium tour will kick off on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California, and conclude on July 14, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

