"Literally the price of a damn concert ticket" — Netizens share mixed reactions to the pricing of BTS' j-hope's 'Hope On The Street' tour merchandise

On February 18, 2025, BTS’ dancer and rapper Jung Ho-seok, aka j-hope, celebrated his 31st birthday by coming live on Weverse, where he shared details about his upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. Along with updates about the concerts, he also introduced the official merchandise line he created for the tour. The collection is said to reflect his style, featuring trendy clothing, accessories, and collectibles.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour is set to begin in Seoul with three back-to-back shows from February 28 to March 2, before expanding to multiple cities. It will include Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and multiple Asian cities. With anticipation running high for j-hope's return to the stage, fans were eager to see the official merchandise drop.

The j-hope collection, which includes sweaters, T-shirts, caps, jewelry, bags, and even plush keyrings, was unveiled on Weverse Shop, where it will be available for purchase. The limited tour merchandise will be sold exclusively through Weverse Shop, with sales officially opening on February 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM KST. Global shipping is available, with orders beginning to be dispatched from February 25.

After the official price list surfaced, reactions from fans were mixed. While many appreciated the stylish and high-quality designs, others were shocked by the high prices. The Cowichan cardigan, priced at ₩189,000 ($154.98), and the hoodie at ₩105,000 ($86.10) were among the most expensive pieces, leading some fans to compare the cost to that of a concert ticket. An X user, @angel_or_deviI wrote,

"literally the price of a damn concert ticket."

Several fans took to social media in shock over the steep prices of j-hope's tour merchandise.

"GIRL BYE! Not in this economy," wrote an X user.

"That’s literally a concert ticket for the cardigan," said another user.

"$225 for some cardigan? Is hoseok personally delivering it or what?," commented a fan.

"basic merch being a luxury item now is insane," added another fan.

Despite the criticism, a large portion of fans praised the merchandise for being well-thought-out and reflecting j-hope’s taste. Many pointed out that his involvement in the design process made the collection feel more special.

"It's seem reasonable price consider J-hope co design this," wrote a fan.

"What did y'all expect. I get the price is high, but you guys forget BTS as a brand can be a luxury brand in itself so it's not surprising the merch is priced this way," said another fan.

"The prices are same as Nike alo lululemon…brands like that which is where people regularly shop at If it’s expensive for you don’t buy it but I DO NOT think the prices are outrageous," commented a netizen.

BTS’ j-hope’s tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ official merch: Complete list of products, prices, and more

Here is the full list of j-hope's concert products available for purchase:

Cowichan Cardigan (Beige) — ₩189,000 ($154.98)

Hoodie (Black) — ₩105,000 ($86.10)

S/S T-Shirt (White) — ₩49,000 ($40.18)

Tour T-Shirt (Brown) — ₩49,000 ($40.18)

Ball Cap — ₩42,000 ($34.44)

Official Light Stick Ball Cap — ₩22,000 ($18.04)

Cross Bag — ₩65,000 ($53.30)

Shopper Bag — ₩15,000 ($12.30)

Multi Fabric Strap — ₩24,000 ($19.68)

Bandana — ₩20,000 ($16.40)

HOPE Slogan Muffler (Yellow) — ₩29,000 ($23.78)

Tour Slogan Muffler (Red) — ₩29,000 ($23.78)

Blanket — ₩42,000 ($34.44)

Chipmunk Plush Keyring — ₩25,000 ($20.50)

Necklace — ₩49,000 ($40.18)

Layered Ring Set — ₩49,000 ($40.18)

Mini Photo Card Set — ₩6,000 ($4.92)

Instant Photo Card Set — ₩9,000 ($7.38)

Premium Photo — ₩12,000 ($9.84)

Image Picket — ₩10,000 ($8.20)

Lucky Draw — ₩7,000 ($5.74)

Poster Set — ₩15,000 ($12.30)

Sticker Set — ₩10,000 ($8.20)

The collection features a blend of fashion and collectibles, showcasing j-hope’s influence in the design process. The pieces incorporate symbols like his signature "J" and a squirrel icon, representing his style.

Fans can purchase j-hope's merchandise using various payment methods, including debit and credit cards, PayPal, Eximbay, Alipay+, WeChat Pay, PAYCO, Toss, NAVER Pay, and Kakao Pay, depending on the region.

Customers ordering from South Korea, Japan, and China must enter their addresses in their respective languages to avoid delivery issues.

