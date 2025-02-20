“It’s all full circle”— Fans react as j-hope is revealed to headline Lollapalooza Berlin after BTS’ same venue’s canceled tour of 2020

j-hope of BTS is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin at the Olympiastadion on July 12 and 13, 2025. The announcement was revealed on February 19, alongside the rest of the festival lineup.

This performance holds special significance for BTS fans, marking a full-circle moment— back in 2020, BTS was scheduled to perform in Berlin as part of their Map of the Soul tour, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironically, the planned date was also July 12.

Many fans now see this upcoming appearance as a chance to fulfill the uncompleted wish of Berlin fans to see BTS live.

Additionally, fans recalled that Hobi was the first BTS member to headline Lollapalooza Chicago when the group announced their hiatus in 2022, and they are excited that he will be the first to return to the Lollapalooza stage after the completion of the group's military service commitments.

Social media is buzzing with enthusiastic comments, as fans celebrate this long-awaited moment.

"Still traumatized by MOTS…but looking forward to HOTS," a fan revealed.

"This is going to be INSANE!!!!" a fan coined.

"I got goosebumps reading this," a fan said.

Some other fans made comments like:

"I hope those who had MOTS TICKETS for this date and stadium are hoping now... please tell me you are, you deserve it the most." a fan commented.

"Mots tour getting avenged," a fan remarked.

"Not hobi performing in germany on the same date they wanted to bring mots7 here.. this is crazy this is just how God works," a fan expressed.

J-hope to headline Lollapalooza for the second time

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 is marking its 10th anniversary in grand style, with a lineup that boasts some of the biggest names in music today. Headlining the main stage alongside global superstars such as Justin Timberlake, Raye, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, and fellow K-pop group IVE, j-hope is set to deliver a performance that fans will not forget soon.

This upcoming appearance is particularly significant for j-hope, as it will be his second performance at the Lollapalooza franchise. His debut solo act at the festival took place in Chicago, a milestone that not only marked his first solo performance but also made him the first South Korean (K-pop) artist to headline a Lollapalooza show.

In addition to his Lollapalooza performance, he is gearing up to launch his first solo tour, which will kick off on March 13 in New York, before traveling through various regions in Asia.

There are rumors that he might debut new music during this tour, adding an extra layer of anticipation for his fans. In line with this, his latest single, LV Bag, a collaboration with Don Toliver, is scheduled for release on February 21.

With so many major events and new releases on the horizon, this period promises to be a delightful time for BTS fans, as they eagerly await this fresh chapter in j-hope's journey.

