"4th gen leaders period" — Fans react as IVE achieves the record for the girl group with the most Perfect All-Kill certified songs

On February 11, 2025, Instiz's iChart officially announced that IVE became the first girl group to obtain the most Perfect All-Kill (PAK) certifications with five songs. Their latest release, Rebel Heart, from their third EP, IVE Empathy, is the fifth song of the sextet to achieve this remarkable feat.

A Perfect All-Kill (PAK) is achieved when a song or album tops the real-time, daily, and weekly music charts across South Korea's major music platforms, including Melon, Genie, Bugs!, Vibe, Flo, and YouTube Music. iCharts tracks the chart data using a point system and awards PAKs based on the accumulated data.

Fans gathered online to share their enthusiasm and excitement about the girl group's latest achievement. They congratulated the members and lauded their success on social media. One X user wrote:

"They are the best girl group and 4th gen leaders period."

Fans celebrated the group's latest milestone, hailing it as an organic success and a testament to its popularity.

"THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL ORGANIC, IVE YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN," a fan reacted.

"Despite coming from a small company they did that it's pure organic," another fan commented.

"3 years into their career and they are breaking MORE huge records," another fan remarked.

Some of the jubilant reactions from fans are as follows.

"Their songs have topped various music charts in South Korea, proving their strong presence and influence in the Kpop scene," a fan reacted.

" MIND U, THEY ONLY DEBUTED IN LATE 2021 AND ALREADY ACHIEVED THIS IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE SO PROUD OF THEM," another fan wrote.

"AHHHHHH CONGRATS TO MY GIRLS ON THEIR FIRST PAK!!! So well deserved," another fan said.

Rebel Heart is IVE's fifth song to achieve the Perfect All-Kill Certified song

Rebel Heart is the fifth song by the girl group to achieve the Perfect All-Kill certification, as per K-entertainment News. The girl group's previous songs to reach this milestone are After Like, released in 2022, and Kitsch, I Am, and Baddie, all released in 2023.

Rebel Heart is a pre-released single from the album IVE Empathy, released on January 13, 2025. Written by Nietzsche, the song portrays the solidarity march of 'rebels' through various narratives.

The song's popularity soared due to the Rebel Heart Challenge, which featured various artists, including Soran, 10CM, Yoo Da-bin Band, Im Dami, Daybreak, Lucy, and Okdal. They showcased their renditions of the song, fuelling the excitement and hype surrounding it.

The song debuted at #44 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 and #6 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Its music video garnered significant attention by securing the top spot on trending YouTube videos. The song also won music show trophies in KBS's Music Bank, Mnet M Countdown, MBC's Show! Music Core, and Inkigayo.

With this achievement, they have become the third Korean act with the highest number of songs that have attained a Perfect All-Kill, following IU and Big Bang. IU leads the list with 22 songs achieving PAK, followed by Big Bang with seven songs.

The girl group's latest EP, IVE Empathy, was released on February 3, 2025, and consists of six tracks released via Starship Entertainment.

