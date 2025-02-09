"SHE JUST KEEPS WINNING"— Fans react as IVE achieves Triple Crown on Inkigayo with Rebel Heart 

K-pop girl group IVE has a new achievement under its belt. The group has achieved a Triple Crown title on SBS's Inkigayo after leading on several fronts with its pre-release track Rebel Heart. The song is a pre-release track from the group's latest album, IVE EMPATHY.

The group's latest win was announced on February 9, 2025, in an episode hosted by Han Yu Jin of ZEROBASEONE, Leeseo of IVE, and Moon Sung Hyun. Fans quickly took to social media to express their delight at the news. One fan on X wrote:

"SHE JUST KEEPS WINNING REBEL HEART 9TH WIN"

Other fans echoed similar sentiments and praised the group's new achievement.

"Three weeks at #1 on Inkigayo is no joke—true queens dominating the stage! 👑❤️‍🔥 Let’s keep the wins coming! 🚀 #IVE #RebelHeart #TripleCrownLegends" a fan wrote

"Congrats I’VE! 👏👏👏 🎉🎉🎉Are we going to have another Daesang Song of the Year “Rebel Heart” this 2025? ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" another fan replied

"9 wins, two triple crowns and a RAK for a pre-release.. oh IVE, the queens you are 🍀👑💗" a fan replied

For the uninitiated, a Triple Crown title is achieved when a song wins three consecutive times at a music show. IVE's Rebel Heart secured the triple crown after its third consecutive win on the SBS music reality show Inkigayo. Rose's Toxic Till The End and Babymonster's Drip were the other two contenders for the latest winning poll.

"Rebel Heart really came in to get revenge for her sisters Heya and Accendio. 😭" a fan wrote

"YUHUUUU 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Congratulations for our ive girls and dives 🥳 " another fan replied

"Rebel Hear about to beat Love Dive wasnt on my 2025 bingo card, but makes sense bcs this is IVE YEAR" another user replied

IVE's Rebel Heart: A winning streak with triple crowns on music shows

IVE released Rebel Heart on January 13, 2025, as a pre-release for their latest album, IVE EMPATHY, which dropped on February 3, 2025. The music video for the track has reached over 23 million views on YouTube at the time of this writing. Despite being a pre-release track, it continues to dominate the charts and music show appearances.

The song has achieved nine wins so far, counting all performances across music shows like Inkigayo, Music Core, and M Countdown. Each time, IVE has thanked its fandom, DIVE, for its success with the latest comeback.

IVE is a six-member girl group under Starship Entertainment. The members of IVE are An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo. Since their debut in 2021, the group has delivered hit tracks like Kitsch, I Am, and Heya. The group has won several awards, including the Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards. In 2024, IVE also performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, US.

