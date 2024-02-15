'Don't get greedy Adele': Singer sparks outrage over sky-high ticket prices for Munich concerts

Fans of British singer Adele are expressing outrage and disappointment following the announcement of exorbitant ticket prices for her upcoming concerts in Munich, Germany.

The acclaimed artist, known for her mezzo-soprano vocals, is set to perform in Munich in August 2024. However, many fans find themselves priced out of attending the highly anticipated shows, as per The Mirror.

As seen in the publication, ticket prices for Adele's Munich concerts range from £280 to £984 ($350 to $1230, approx.), which is a significant increase compared to her previous tours. This price surge has sparked a backlash from fans, with many taking to X to express their frustration.

Expand Tweet

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, MBE, is an English singer-songwriter. With 16 Grammy Awards and 12 Brit Awards, she is known for ballads and sentimental songwriting.

Adele faces criticism for Munich concert ticket prices

The vocalist behind Chasing Pavements has faced backlash for her ticket pricing at upcoming concerts in Munich. For the best concert seats, the ticket price is £984 ($1230, approx.), as seen in The Sun.

The publication shows that the cheapest ticket price is £280 ($350, approx.). Last week, about 270,000 people queued for tickets at a purpose-built outdoor arena in Munich for sale at the price of £60 ($75 approx.). However, fans spending hours in the queue could not manage to get the tickets as they quickly sold out.

However, the VIP standing tickets in the front row were still available at £615 ($770 approx.) with gifts and early entry, as per The Sun. The price increase has triggered adverse reactions from fans, prompting many to voice their frustration on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lisa Bale, an Adele fan and a mom of two, told The Sun that she first saw her in Wolverhampton in 2011 and just paid £29.50 ($37 approx.) for her concert. Speaking with The Sun, an HR advisor, Bucks from Newport-Pagnell, said,

"That seems like a very long time ago now. After pre-registering and enduring a queue of nearly 200,000 people, I was excited to finally get my turn. But all the cheap seats were gone, and the remaining tickets were priced at just over £300 — which I found way too steep."

He further added sharing his disappointment:

'I logged off, feeling like she's ­gotten a bit greedy. I'm a huge fan and think she's wonderful, but just can't justify spending that."

A 43-year-old London event manager, Michelle Batchelor, told The Sun:

"I've seen her at Madison Square Garden in New York, but that worked out cheaper than flying to Munich in August. She's a great performer, but the cheapest I could find was £286.08. I can't spend that on my salary."

The 35-year-old Someone Like You star is all set to perform in Munich in August after ending her 18-month-long residency in Las Vegas, which will end in June. Regarding the ticket prices, Adele's management department was approached on February 13, 2024, as per The Sun.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE