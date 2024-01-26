The Fast Show 2024 live tour: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

The Fast Show 2024 live tour is scheduled to be held from February 18, 2024 to April 1, 2024 in venues across UK and Scotland. The tour, titled An Evening With The Fast Show, is in celebration of the show's 30th anniversary, with the show first having aired in 1994.

The new tour, which will feature performances by Simon Day, Charlie Higson, John Thomson, Paul Whitehouse, Mark Williams and Arabella Weir, was announced via a post on the website of the tour and later amplified by social media posts by the performers.

Tickets for the tour will be available from January 26, 2024 at 10:00 am BST. Tickets are priced at an average of £43.00 plus processing fees and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or other venue websites.

The Fast Show 2024 live tour dates and venues

The Fast Show 2024 live tour was announced with a statement by the organizers on the tour website, which elaborates on the tour and what fans can expect within it:

"This celebratory live tour will be a huge treat for fans of the multi-award winning quick-fire TV sketch show and provide a real behind-the-scenes insight into some of their favourite characters and catchphrases as they come alive on stage once again.The cast will chat together about how it all began, how they made the TV show, and created the characters and the fun they had doing it."

"Fans will be thrilled to see the return of many of their favourite characters, including: Ted & Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can’t Hear."

The full list of dates and venues for The Fast Show 2024 live tour is given below:

February 18, 2024 – London, UK at Pleasance Theatre

March 18, 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK at Regent Theatre

March 19, 2024 – York, UK at Grand Opera House

March 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Pavilion Theatre

March 21, 2024 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre

March 22, 2024 – Basingstoke, UK at The Anvil

March 23, 2024 – Coventry, UK at Warwick Arts Centre

March 25, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at City Hall

March 26, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Tyne Theatre & Opera House

March 27, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

March 29, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Bristol Beacon

March 30, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK at Pavilion

March 31, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome

April 1, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Philharmonic

The Fast Show was a comedy sketch show hosted by BBC 2 channel and created by Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson.

The show ran for a total of three seasons and a Christmas special episode from 1994 to 1997. Additionally there were two specials in 1999 and two specials in 2000 and 2014 respectively.

Aside from the main show, there were also a few spin-offs, particularly the Ted & Ralph one broadcast in 1997, Swiss Toni from 2003 to 2004 and Down the Line in 2006. Another spin-off was the sequel to Down the Line, Bellamy's People, which aired in 2010.

