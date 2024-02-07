From iPads to spray sunscreen: Taylor Swift fans outraged by list of items banned from singer's Sydney and Melbourne shows

Taylor Swift fans in Sydney and Melbourne expressed outrage after the release of a list of prohibited items at the singer's upcoming shows. The banned items include iPads, GoPros, spray sunscreen, battery packs, and umbrellas. It sparked a wave of disappointment and frustration among concertgoers.

Swift's Eras Tour 2024 will start on February 16 and end on February 18 in Melbourne, whereas her Sydney tour will begin on February 23 and end on February 26. As per 9News, all Swift's Eras Tour tickets are sold out.

On February 7, 2024, Frontier Touring, Australia's largest concert promoter, released a list of banned items for the concert. As per NCA News, iPads, sunscreen, aerosol deodorant, GoPros, and umbrellas are the main prohibited items.

The announcement of these restrictions has left many fans perplexed, as iPads and GoPros are commonly used by attendees to capture and share their concert experiences on social media platforms.

Sydney and Melbourne fans disgruntled by restrictions on Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2024:

Eras Tour is an ongoing concert tour by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. She describes it as her "musical eras." After performing in Tokyo, Japan, her Eras Tour will also be held in Australia's two biggest cities — Melbourne and Sydney, in February 2024.

Frontier Touring is a music company and the largest concert promoter in Australia and New Zealand. They are organizing the Swifts Eras Tour 24 and have listed several items that they are prohibited from bringing.

As per NCA News, the rules were released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Among the rules, restrictions were also placed on friendship bands. As per the rule,

"Friendship bracelets are allowed to be brought into the venues but must be worn on patrons' arms — strictly no carabiner, d-rings or other."

Many fans felt that the rules needed to be fixed as they were looking forward to wearing all their friendship bracelets.

The other restrictions included banning iPads, GoPros, tripods and selfie sticks. Recording from smartphones is allowed only. Also, fans can bring only one bag with them, which must have dimensions of 25 cm tall, 20 cm deep and 30 cm wide, as per NCA News.

Moreover, the rules proposed by Frontier Touring also banned umbrellas, tents, camping chairs, lasers, battery packs, aerosols, e.g. deodorant, spray sunscreen.

The prohibition of spray sunscreen has raised concerns among attendees about their ability to protect themselves adequately from the sun during outdoor performances.

Despite the controversy, anticipation for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated shows in Sydney and Melbourne remains high. Fans eagerly count the days until their favourite artist performs live on stage.

What is the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is a concert tour by Taylor Swift. It is her sixth ongoing concert; she describes it as the journey of her "musical eras." It features her 10-album discography. The Eras Tour is Swift's most expensive tour, covering five continents with 151 shows.

It is the highest-grossing tour to date and the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Swift's 23-24 Eras Tour started on March 17, 2023, and will end on December 8, 2024.