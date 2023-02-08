"He's just incredible" - When Adele revealed if she has a crush on Ex-WWE star

Between 1996 and 2004, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) had a legendary run in WWE. He later moved to Hollywood, where he became a megastar and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. The 50-year-old now has many admirers, including British singer Adele.

During an appearance on NikkieTutorials on YouTube in 2021, Adele disclosed that she was a fan of The Brahma Bull, stating that she would cry if she met him.

"Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now. I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger. He sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn't make my show. Literally, I fell off my chair," she said.

However, the 34-year-old explained that she does not have a crush on the former WWE Champion. Instead, she wants to be friends with him.

"Oh, yeah, it's not like I've got a crush or anything. He's amazing. He's just incredible. I just want him to be my mate. I want him to be my friend," Adele added. [H/T: Today.com]

Adele Charts @AdeIeChart



— "She’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman." @TheRock about @Adele in a recent interview.— "She’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman." .@TheRock about @Adele in a recent interview. — "She’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman." https://t.co/CG06Ek5tYP

Another famous actress has dubbed The Rock "sexy is as sexy does." Check out the story here.

Adele finally met WWE legend The Rock

On Sunday, Adele's dream finally came true as she met her favorite WWE legend, The Rock, at the 65th Grammy Awards. Grammy host Trevor Noah introduced the two stars during the event.

The British singer seemed extremely happy to meet The Brahma Bull. The two hugged and even shared a peck on the lips. Later during the event, The Rock presented Adele with the best pop solo performance Grammy, calling her his "best friend'.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Great to finally meet my best friend

@Adele #GRAMMYs What a cool surprise.Great to finally meet my best friend What a cool surprise. Great to finally meet my best friend 😊❤️ @Adele #GRAMMYs https://t.co/c9JdLxrORx

A top female Hollywood star once flirted with The Rock on stage. Check out the story here.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes