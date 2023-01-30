"Much love" - When Priyanka Chopra dubbed former WWE star 'sexy is as sexy does'

After having a lot of success in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood. She co-starred with WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) in her first Hollywood movie, Baywatch, in 2017. Over the past few years, Chopra and The Brahma Bull have expressed their admiration for each other in several interviews.

Meanwhile, the Indian actress took to Twitter in November 2016 to congratulate the former WWE Champion on being chosen as "the sexiest man alive" by People Magazine. In her tweet, Chopra also disclosed that she believed The Rock was "sexy."

"Congrats @TheRock . Sexy is as sexy does.. One of the nicest people I know.. Much love," she wrote.

While The Rock is currently married to Lauren Hashian, Chopra has been married to American singer Nick Jonas since 2018. They now have a daughter together.

WWE legend The Rock previously stated that he "fell in love" with Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra went to the United States, she signed with The Rock's agent. She then later contacted The Brahma Bull, and the two had an instant connection, which the former WWE Champion revealed in an old interview.

In the same interview, the 50-year-old stated that he "fell in love" with the Indian actress.

"I love this woman. And it's funny because the way Baywatch came to us all, I really feel like it's kind of this really cool universal energetic thing that happened. And not necessarily with the movie but with the fact of how Priyanka and I got connected. (...) As she came over [to the United States], she was over here, signed with our agency, my agent in particular, we immediately had that connection. We got on the phone, we immediately vibed, we share the same DNA, the same ambition, and I knew immediately, not only did I fall in love with her, we had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain in Baywatch," he said.

