Lady Gaga seemingly teased Telephone Part 2 at the Spotify press conference for the launch of her latest studio album, Mayhem. The singer was referring to a follow-up track to her 2009 collaboration with Beyoncé in her third extended play, The Fame Monster.

During the event held on March 6, Lady Gaga addressed the speculation about a sequel to her collaboration with Beyonce. She said:

"The tea on Telephone part 2 is that there will be. I am not gonna give it all away. You wouldn't want that anyway."

Fans took to X to react to Gaga seemingly confirming a sequel to the popular track. One X user wrote:

"She'll be giving Beyoncé her last hit."

"BUT she ain't say Beyonce was gonna be on It lol," another user alleged.

"oh wow, Gaga confirming Telephone P2?! feels like a lost chapter in pop history finally being unlocked. this better be the most dramatic, over-the-top, cinematic sequel everrrrrr," a fan chimed in.

"imagine taking 14 years to return a phone call lol. hope she brings the same chaos energy as part 1," another person added.

Fans continued to speculate about the upcoming track:

"Hopefully it coincides with Beys Rock album," a fan remarked.

"Can we have it with someone other than Beyoncé," another netizen questioned.

"It’s telephone without Beyoncé trust and believe smh !." an X user commented.

Lady Gaga's latest studio album, Mayhem, dropped via Interscope Records on March 7, 2025. The album features 14 tracks, along with her chartbuster hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's last studio album was Cowboy Carter, which was honored with the Album of the Year and the Best Country Album awards at the 2025 Grammys.

Lady Gaga describes her latest album Mayhem as "pieces coming together"

Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour - London - Image via Getty

In a March 6 interview with Billboard, Lady Gaga shared details about her latest album and the process of creating it. The singer claimed that Mayhem worked out like "pieces coming together" and explained:

“There have been times in my career where I had an idea in terms of how to conceptually approach a record. But I would say that this album, from start to finish, was like pieces coming together. I did not want to turn it into anything artificial, I really wanted to allow myself to just follow the music. By doing that, it started to slowly remind me of my earlier work.”

Gaga added that her mantra while making the album was to "go with the chaos." The pop star also elaborated on the writing process, claiming she was initially "nervous" to put everything in the album but she "put it all out there" in Mayhem.

She also spoke about some of the themes she explored in her work. For instance, one of the tracks on Mayhem titled Perfect Celebrity talks about how she dealt with fame and waded through with her celebrity status.

“I had this feeling inside myself of, ‘You can’t write about that. You can’t show this part of yourself.’ And then I was like, ‘No … embrace it, what do you want to say?' It became complicated so quickly; owning that I wanted to be a star, and that it did bring a lot of complication to my life. So then, it’s also that anger that I felt towards myself, that I brought this on myself," Gaga said.

However, Lady Gaga also incorporated some fun elements in the album, as the singer revealed in her interview with Billboard. Gagita described the album as "fun", which is what makes it so "complicated" and "dark."

"I do think that I felt a lot of pressure, over the years, to prove myself as a musician. And that sometimes stopped me from having fun. So, I tried to have a lot of fun making this record," Gaga said.

Mayhem already features two of Lady Gaga's major hits, including Die With A Smile, her collaboration with Bruno Mars that spent five weeks at the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also earned Gaga her 14th Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Another track from the album, Abracadabra, opened at number one in the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart and remains among top 40 in the Billboard Hot 100 list.

