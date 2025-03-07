What are the lyrics of Lady Gaga's Blade of Grass? Songstress unveils the story behind the song in latest interview

Lady Gaga recounted the story behind her latest release, Blade of Grass, in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music on March 5. The song is part of her seventh studio album, titled Mayhem, which was released on Friday, March 7.

Released through Interscope and Streamline Records, Mayhem was preceded by two singles: Disease and Abracadabra. The album also features Gaga's Grammy-winning duet with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile.

Blade of Grass is the 13th track of Mayhem, and the songstress discussed it during her recent interview with Zane Lowe. Here are the complete lyrics of the song (sourced from Genius):

"[Verse 1]

Lovers kiss in a garden made of thorns

Traces of lonely words, illusions torn

[Pre-Chorus]

You said, "How does a man like me love a woman like you?"

I said, "Hold me until I die and I'll make you brand new"

[Chorus]

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Around my finger like a cast

'Cause even though the church burned down

I'll be your queen without a crown

I've been so lonely in this field

Fightin' a battle with no shield

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

And we'll make it last

[Verse 2]

This is the lawn of memories I mourn

I fall into your eyes, shelter from storm

[Pre-Chorus]

You said, "How does a man like me love a woman like you?"

I said, "Hold me until I die and I'll make you brand new"

[Chorus]

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Around my finger like a cast

'Cause even though the church burned down

I'll be your queen without a crown

I've been so lonely in this field

Fightin' a battle with no shield

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

And we'll make it last

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

And we'll make it last

[Bridge]

I'll give you something

Yeah, it's no diamond ring

The air that I'm breathing

Forever's not enough

A song we'll both sing

Yeah, it's not the same thing

Yeah, it's not the same thing

Forever's not enough

[Chorus]

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Around my finger like a cast

'Cause even though the church burned down

I'll be your queen without a crown

I've been so lonely in this field

Fightin' a battle with no shield

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

And we'll make it last

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

And we'll make it last"

While discussing the song, Lady Gaga shared an intriguing anecdote that linked it to her fiancé, Michael Polanski. According to her, the tech entrepreneur proposed to her using a blade of grass taken from their backyard, which inspired her to write the song.

"Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day. We were in our backyard and I said, ‘Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger’ and then I wrote ‘Blade of Grass’ because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that’s in the center of the backyard."

The couple has been engaged since 2020 and revealed their million-dollar engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival last September. In her other hand, Lady Gaga wears a more understated ring featuring a few blades of grass set in resin.

"Michael actually proposed to me with these blades of grass," she revealed to BBC in an interview published on March 7.

However, the memory also carried an undertone of sadness because Lady Gaga's backyard had hosted the wedding of her friend Sonja Durham, who passed away in 2017.

Lady Gaga reveals that she composed "probably 50" songs for her new album

Lady Gaga (Image via Getty)

During her interview with Zane Lowe, Lady Gaga shared intriguing details about her new album, Mayhem. The songstress called it her "favorite album in a long time" and offered insights into the number of songs she originally composed for the album.

"I mean, probably 50. So much music and we didn’t use it all, but it’s my favorite record in a long time. I feel like it has some teeth," she revealed.

She also discussed the album's contents, explaining that Mayhem was a manifestation of her "gothic dreams," their significance in her life, and how they bring out her candid self.

"Mayhem is also all these gothic dreams. It’s like all of my dark dreams, and all of the different things they mean, and how they come alive, and it’s all in one place, and it’s total mayhem, and it’s completely me, and it’s my gift to my fans," she said.

Lady Gaga ended the interview by sharing that she wants to go on a tour to promote the album with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

