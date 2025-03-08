Big Sean reveals Beyonce suggested Nicki Minaj feature on I Don't F**k With You while Jay-Z called it "hard"

Big Sean revealed Jay-Z and Beyonce's reaction to his popular 2014 track, I Don't F**k With You. The song was released as a single from Sean's third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise (2015).

In an episode of the St. Brown Podcast dated March 5, Big Sean joined host Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown for a candid chat. During the conversation, Sean recalled the time when he went to Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce's house to make them listen to his track, I Don't F**k With You.

The rapper also recalled the celebrity couple's opposite reactions to the track and stated:

"I went to their house and was playing them songs. Beyoncé was like, ‘It’s a little disrespectful. Maybe you should [get] Nicki Minaj on it for a female’s voice.’ And then Jay-Z was like, ‘Nah, it’s hard, though.’ He was like, ‘People gonna get it that you just having fun.'"

He continued:

"Then I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you losing.’ I almost didn’t put it on the album. I thought it was a little dumb."

Big Sean eventually went with Jay-Z's advice and ended up including the track on his album. The song went on to become a success and reached the number 11 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list. It was produced by DJ Mustard, Kanye West, and Mike Free.

When Jay-Z criticized the Recording Academy for snubbing Beyonce in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys

Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour Opener - Cardiff (Image via Getty)

Beyonce reached a milestone in her career this year after winning her first Album of the Year honor at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Despite being the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, this year's win marks her first AOTY. She received the honor for her 2024 album Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce's win this year came after her husband Jay-Z openly criticized the Recording Academy for not awarding his wife with the Album of the Year honor. The Roc Nation founder had taken the stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and took the opportunity to criticize the Grammy's voting system.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work," he said.

However, Jay also encouraged the audience to continue attending the award ceremonies and added:

"You got to keep showing up. Until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve. Until they call you chairman. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time. You feel me?"

Beyonce has a total of 35 Grammy wins from 99 nominations. She received 11 nominations in this year's edition and won two of them - Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Meanwhile, Hov has won the Grammys 25 times, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

