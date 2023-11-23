Why did Teyana Taylor divorce NBA champion Iman Shumpert? Exploring reasons behind the split

On September 17, 2023, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor announced their separation after nearly eight years of marriage. The “Maybe” singer, however, filed for divorce from the former Cleveland Cavaliers star back in January this year. They have two daughters, Junie, 7, and Rue, 3. She is reportedly asking the court for full custody of their children.

In the court docs that TMZ obtained, Taylor’s lawsuit claimed:

"[Shumpert] was treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.

The document added:

"[She] began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.

Teyana Taylor mentioned that Iman Shumpert became more and more insecure with her despite having a bigger income. The “Bare Wit Me” singer also alleged that the former New York Knicks guard was “being extremely and mentally abusive towards her.”

Per Taylor’s lawsuit, living with Shumpert was a roller coaster ride. He didn’t want her to work but complained about her not having enough for their finances. The emotional highs and lows were also one of the reasons why she filed for divorce.

Two months ago, when the estranged couple confirmed their separation on Instagram, she said:

"To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

In her divorce papers, she is now accusing him of cheating on her multiple times. Because of all the aforementioned reasons, the “We Got Love” singer cited that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Teyana Taylor claimed to have tried salvaging her marriage to Iman Shumpert

Despite years of alleged abusive and narcissistic behavior from Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor claimed to have tried to salvage the marriage. She reportedly turned down gigs and offers because the 2016 NBA champ was insecure and didn’t want her to work.

Based on the divorce docs, Taylor wanted to stay with her man through the ups and downs of their relationship. She didn’t want her daughters to feel the pain and mess of a broken marriage. But, she claimed that the more she tried, he only “reacted with further cruel treatment and selfishness.”

When Iman Shumpert reportedly knew she had already submitted her divorce papers, the former Brooklyn Nets guard wanted to stop the process. He asked her legal team to withdraw them. Shumpert, though, allegedly continued his cheating, which was the last straw for Taylor.

Shumpert hasn’t said anything yet after the news came out. Teyana Taylor has also been reportedly mum when asked to comment.