"She kilt it": Iman Shumpert gushes over wife Teyana Taylor as she goes blonde at 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor has been all over the news lately, and for good reason. After her dazzling Cabaret Night in New York, the Harlem beauty was killing the red carpet look at the 2024 Met Gala. Gushing over her look was none other than her estranged husband, former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

Taylor arrived at the venue on Monday in a red floral dress. She made her entrance with long, blonde locks and paired her looks with beautiful, gold earrings.

Shumpert took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and complimented his estranged wife on social media. However, the former NBA player didn’t mention or comment on any of Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala pictures.

“Yeah you ate…but I ain’t tellin you that shit,” Shumpert wrote on X.

However, it wasn’t too hard for fans to understand who Shumpert was signaling. After a fan asked him to be direct, “Keep 100,” Shumpert openly said that Taylor had killed the look on the red carpet and said that it was just a cute way to pay her a compliment.

“lol it was a cute way to say she kilt it. But people don’t laugh enough in life,” Shumpert replied.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor got married in 2016 and have two children together. However, in 2023, the couple separated and later Taylor updated on her Instagram that they had been separated for a few months before the announcement.

Teyana Taylor bonds with Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow at Met Gala after-party

After killing the red carpet at the Met Gala, Teyana Taylor seemed to have had a blast at the after-party. In a series of pictures that Taylor posted on her Instagram, she was seen enjoying the night with some famous figures in Hollywood and the sports industry.

She was seen dancing with tennis legend Serena Williams, her mother Nikki Taylor, and other big names at the party. One of the big names in the picture was NBA star Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow. Harlow and Taylor were seen dancing together, and this was the second night of their bonding.

Earlier, Harlow and LeBron James’ wife Savannah James were two of the biggest names in Taylor’s Cabaret Night in New York. Taylor was on the list of performers on "The Dirty Rose" show crowded by other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Glen Powell.

Savannah James and Winnie Harlow sat side by side during the show. They were also seen cracking jokes together. Moreover, Harlow participated in the show, while her boyfriend Kuzma watched her on stage.