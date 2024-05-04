“Get it Sexyyy” - Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow shares exclusive behind-the-scenes of Sorbet cover shoot

Washington Wizards superstar Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, posted behind-the-scenes images and videos on Friday from her photoshoot with the popular fashion magazine, Sorbet. The Dubai-based publication delivers online and print magazines and markets itself as a “themed lifestyle magazine.”

Harlow, 29, is a Canadian model and actress who has also become a spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo, which she suffers from. She was selected as one of the BBC 100 Women in 2018 and has over 10 million followers on her Instagram account.

Winnie Harlow is now set to feature on the cover of Sorbet Magazine, specifically for its 2024 spring edition. She posted multiple videos and pictures from the shoot, including a picture of the cover of the magazine itself, which features the model in a stunning black dress. The post also included the following caption, set to rapper Sexxy Red's song with the same lyrics:

“Get it sexyyy.”

Further images and videos included those from behind the scenes, as Harlow could be seen surrounded by photographers and cameramen engrossed in clicking her. One of the post videos came with the following caption while Harlow attempted to pose for a particular shot:

“Shaking in my boots”

Another video saw Harlow pose as a cat, as she purred when told to do so by the photographer.

The plethora of images and videos that Harlow posted on Friday gave fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes moments from her photoshoots. In the recent past, she has been involved with multiple popular fashion publications.

Harlow has been featured in Vogue, Elle and Stylist, among others. She has kept busy in recent months, which has continued with her latest collaboration.

Regardless, her modeling gigs are obviously in addition to a range of other sources of income. Apart from acting, Winnie Harlow is also a noted entrepreneur and has worked in collaboration with multiple fashion and makeup brands. Boasting a net worth of $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth, she appears to be more busy at present than her partner Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma’s Washington Wizards finished second-last in the Eastern Conference in the regular season with a record of 15-67. It has resulted in an early season end for Kuzma as Harlow continues to make her mark in the fashion industry.