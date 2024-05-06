In Photos: Savannah James scores seat beside Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow for Teyana Taylor's cabaret night

NBA legend LeBron James' wife, Savannah, got a seat next to Washington Wizard forward Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow. The three were attending Teyana Taylor's sultry Cabaret Night in New York. Kuzma and Harlow enjoyed the sultry night at the Times Square EDITION hotel, and it seems like Harlow was also an active participant in the show.

Harlow posted pictures of her enjoying the night with her boyfriend on Instagram. However, only a few snaps later, Harlow was seen sitting beside none other than the LA Lakers star’s wife. She can be seen cracking jokes with Savannah James while Kuzma and others pose.

Wearing a gleaming red dress and twinning with her boyfriend, Harlow captioned the post:

"Cabaret date night."

Kuzma met Harlow when he was playing with LeBron James in Los Angeles. While Kuzma has been playing for the Washington Wizards, Harlow enjoys her successful modeling career in Los Angeles.

Hollywood star Teyana Taylor is the estranged wife of Iman Shumpert, former NBA player and James’ former teammate. She was the highlight of the "The Dirty Rose" show in New York, attended by big names in Hollywood. Michael Braun, Leonardo DiCaprio, Glen Powell and Imaan Hammam were a few of those names.

Savannah James gives a perfect marriage tip

Savannah and LeBron James have been married for over 10 years and maintained a healthy marriage. Although there is no perfect key to a good marriage, Mrs. James shared her thoughts.

A caller on her podcast “Everybody’s Crazy” asked her about overthinking in marriage, and Savannah James had the perfect response.

"So, like, I just passed my 10-year anniversary, and something that we want to be more intentional with is just making sure ... what our next phase of life looks like," James shared. "So, we speak about that often, and you know, like, something that's really important to me is dating.”

"Like, yeah, we're married, we've been together for 22 years, but, like, I want to feel young and fun, so I want us to date," she added.

LeBron James has played basketball for two decades since he met Savannah. Savannah James always supported him and kept the family together. The Lakers star often gives her credit for his successful NBA career.