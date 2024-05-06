In Pictures: Kyle Kuzma matches girlfriend Winnie Harlow’s all-red fit on date with $1260 Rick Owens High-Tops

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow turned heads on their date as they watched Teyana Taylor perform at a private NYC club on Saturday.

The couple wore matching red Rick Owens High-Tops. A pair of matching glasses completed the attire as the former NBA champion took to Instagram to share a series of images, offering a glimpse of their date night and Taylor's cabaret moves.

Kuzma captioned the post:

"Yeaaaaa one of them onessss @teyanataylor 🌹"

Kuzma's high tops are priced at around $1260, as per nordstorm.com. The color, labeled Cardinal Red, is a mix of red and white schematics with white laces. The designer shoes are Italian-made and boast bold colors.

Also in attendance to watch the show, per a TMZ report, were Colman Domingo, Glen Powell, Savannah James, Joan Smalls, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyrod Taylor, Lena Waithe, Imaan Hammam, and Michael Braun.

Kyle Kuzma talks about his goals for the offseason

After finishing the regular season with a dismal 15-67 team record in the East, Kyle Kuzma's exit interview had some interesting answers. One of them was about his goals for the offseason, and the forward revealed that the focus would be on conditioning his frame for a grueling 82-game season.

"Just being in a whole different caliber of shape. I think if I could change something this year, I’d probably just be in a different type of shape and conditioning. I don’t think I necessarily realized how with being at the top of the scouting report and people are trying to stop you every night, it’s a lot.

"I had to do a lot this year from the standpoint of usage. Understanding that you have to be able to still keep that up all 48 [minutes], I’m going to take it upon myself to be in really good shape.”

Kuzma led the Wizards in usage (29.7 percent), miles per game (2.71), and total miles (173.2) last season, and he averaged 22.2 points per game. Washington was no match for most sides in the league as they finished with the second-worst record in the East.

Kyle Kuzma signed a four-year, $90 million contract to remain with the side during the offseason despite knowing the team was potentially bracing for a massive rebuild following the Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis trades to the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics respectively.