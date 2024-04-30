Savannah James shares why 'dating' is a big deal in her relationship with LeBron James

The first episode of Savannah James and April McDaniel's podcast called "Everybody's Crazy" is out. Just as they promised, the duo touched on many topics that people can find relatable. They also spoke with their first set of callers who phoned in to get some perspective from the two.

James and McDaniel also shared a glimpse into their personal lives. One such instance was when a caller phoned in to talk about overthinking her marriage.

James gave advice to her by talking about her relationship by using her relationship with LeBron James as an example.

"So, like, I just passed my 10-year anniversary, and something that we want to be more intentional with is just making sure ... what our next phase of life looks like," James shared. "So, we speak about that often, and you know, like, something that's really important to me is dating.

"Like, yeah, we're married, we've been together for 22 years, but, like, I want to feel young and fun, so I want us to date, you know?"

James then added that the caller and her husband should find things that will make their marriage feel "new and fun."

LeBron James is one of the most dedicated basketball players ever. Fans often see him working on his game. However, despite the busy grind of the NBA season, it appears that he and his wife Savannah James still find the time to go on dates and spend time with each other away from the public's prying eyes.

LeBron James says he wants to get back to Savannah James and their family after playoff elimination

The LA Lakers had hopes of extending their series against the Denver Nuggets after they won Game 4 to avoid the sweep. However, Jamal Murray made sure that their series would not go beyond five games as he hit the second game-winner of the series.

Immediately after the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on Monday, the media's attention turned toward LeBron James, whose future in the league is still in question. LeBron was asked what his summer plans are concerning next season.

The four-time MVP did not want to entertain any thoughts or questions about what next season may bring for him. Instead, he just wants to spend time with Savannah James and their kids. Especially now that Bronny is facing a momentous decision between the NBA draft or another college and his two other kids are carving out names for themselves as athletes.

He also credited Savannah James, saying that she is doing many great things, reiterating that right now, he just wants to focus on his family.

Soon, LeBron will be busy again as Team USA gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Understandably, he wants to take a break from thinking about the NBA for now so he can spend time with his family.

