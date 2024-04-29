"It's a perfect yin and yang" - Savannah James' podcast co-host spills deets on partnering up with LeBron James' wife

Both LA Lakers star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James have entered the world of podcasting. While LeBron has partnered with JJ Redick for a basketball-centric one, Savannah has partnered with April McDaniel for a different kind of podcast.

Ahead of their podcast's launch, James and McDaniel spoke with PEOPLE for an exclusive interview. The duo shared how they became friends and how they cultivated that friendship.

The duo also admitted that the difference in their personalities has allowed them to grow and has positively impacted their friendship.

"It really is why I feel like our friendship is so flourishing," McDaniel was quoted saying. "I think in friendship it is best to have somebody that constantly challenges your thought process and allows you to feel comfortable to grow."

Afterward, Savannah James was quoted adding the following.

"It's coming from a real position of wanting to see you do better for yourself and I think it's a perfect yin and yang because it's a good balance of straight no chaser," James said. "At the same time, I'm going to be there rubbing your back. It's okay, you can take it."

The duo also shared that they were both private people and that they never discussed doing a podcast together.

Despite being private individuals, the pair is ready to try something new with their podcast, 'Everybody's Crazy' which will launch its debut episode on Tuesday, Apr. 30.

What will Savannah James and April McDaniel's podcast be about?

While LeBron James' podcast, which he co-hosts with JJ Redick, is focused solely on breaking down the game of basketball, Savannah James and April McDaniel's will deviate from focusing on a singular topic.

In fact, it appears that the duo is ready to discuss almost anything under the sun. Their podcast will be reminiscent of radio talk shows where listeners can call and speak with the hosts.

'Everybody's Crazy' encourages listeners to call and share their experiences with James and McDaniel. It seems anyone can call and talk about their crazy experiences and the two will be there to weigh in and perhaps share their perspectives.

However, unlike a radio show where everything is done live, the two take callers off the air and record those conversations. Afterward, those will be aired with each newly released episode.

Based on the official Instagram page of the podcast, they have already recorded an episode for their launch date, which will be April 30.

While it isn't a new concept, it will be interesting to see what kind of stories the duo of Savannah James and April McDaniel will be sharing with their podcast's listeners.

