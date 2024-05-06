LeBron James rocks stylish all-black outfit as he parties with Patrick Mahomes, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green at Carbone Beach in Miami

LeBron James' offseason is starting early this year after the LA Lakers were bounced in the first round by the Denver Nuggets. The 20-time All-Star was recently seen enjoying some down time with a laundry list of celebrities in Miami.

Over the weekend, F1 had its Miami Grand Prix. Following the race, there was a big party had Carbone Beach. LeBron was in attendance, where he was spotted with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

LeBron was not the only NBA star in attendance, though, as Kevin Durant was also seen chatting with Mahomes at the party. The former MVP also saw an early playoff exit, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Page Six, Mahomes and LeBron James spent a lot of time together at Carbone Beach. They weren't seated at the same table but interacted with each other a lot during the night.

“A bunch of people could be heard whispering how two of the GOATs of our generation were both in the room,” the source says of the Los Angeles Lakers player and NFL star.

Aside from LeBron James and KD, other NBA players who were spotted at the party inlcuded Kevin Love and Draymond Green.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes speaks about friendship with LeBron James

As two of the top stars in their respective sports, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes have crossed paths on multiple occasions. Their friendship began over a social media post a few years ago.

While the Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye week, Mahomes tweeted about the joys of fatherhood. At the time, he and his wife Brittany had just had their first child. The post caught the eye of LeBron, who responded:

Expand Tweet

On a radio show in Kansas City in 2022, Mahomes was asked about his relationship with LeBron. He said that the two have built a friendship and that he has nothing but respect for the LA Lakers star.

"I've talked to him a couple times and kind of built a bit of a friendship there," Mahomes said. "I mean, obviously, I have a ton of respect for the guy."

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Mahomes has cemented himself as one of the greatest QBs ever. By the age of 28, he has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories and won the Super Bowl MVP each time. Kansas is fresh off a SB win where they took down the San Francisco 49ers.

As two athletes who continues to push themselves towards greatness, it's not surprising to see Mahomes and LeBron become friends.