 “Y’all still putting out f%ckery”: Teyana Taylor slams TMZ for 'misleading' divorce coverage with Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor slammed TMZ for misleading coverage of her pending divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

In a social media story she later deleted, Taylor called out the publication for publishing misleading headlines and invading her and her family's privacy. The entertainer lamented that private details about the divorce petition were being leaked and distorted into sensationalized clickbait.

Taylor wrote:

"Yo @tmz are you serious???? Y'all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I'm tired of it! Every time I turn around it's either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!! I kindly asked you mothaf%ckas to mind ya damn business, and for y'all to respect me and my family's privacy."

" HOWEVER, y'all keep putting out f%ckery. If you're going to keep leaking my documents, SHOW IT ALL & COME CORRECT!!! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10's on 2's!"

Teyana Taylor lashed out through her post (Image via Instagram @teyanataylor)

She specifically criticized TMZ for fabricating salacious headlines by splicing information from her initial filing, which had anonymized her and Shumpert's identities using initials. Additionally, Taylor clarified that she and her children would not be passive targets and that utilities at their residence were functioning.

Teyana Taylor separated from Iman Shumpert last year

Last year, Teyana Taylor confirmed her separation from Iman Shumpert around September. In a tweet on November 24, Taylor shared that despite the heartbreak and challenges, they had successfully and peacefully separated. The aim was to keep personal matters out of the public eye amidst growing narratives that were getting out of hand.

The couple, who had always been open about their relationship, had not attended any events together for several months. Taylor expressed her distress at seeing their divorce become social media fodder despite their efforts to maintain privacy.

She also posted on Instagram about peacefully parting her ways with Shumpert.

Amid her challenges, Taylor has been receiving recognition for her work in the entertainment industry. Her portrayal of Inez De la Paz in a critically acclaimed film garnered her nominations. She was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. She was also nominated for the Breakthrough Performance Award at The National Board of Review Awards Gala.

Taylor will also be playing the legendary singer Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic funded by Elliott Entertainment. Further details about the cast remain undisclosed.

Taylor and Shumpert, a former NBA player, were married in 2016. They announced their engagement at Taylor’s baby shower in 2015 while she was expecting their first child. The couple shares two daughters, Iman Junie Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. The two have continued supporting each other, including Taylor posting a heartfelt birthday message to Shumpert on Instagram in June.

