Teyana Taylor accuses Iman Shumpert of sharing bed with another woman during his parenting week as per TMZ report

The Teyana Taylor versus Iman Shumpert divorce case has reportedly taken an interesting twist. There has been nothing amicable in the process as both parties have traded accusations. Taylor has called the former Cleveland Cavaliers star a narcissist who was also unfaithful to her.

Recently, a report emerged that could have an impact on the ongoing case. TMZ came out with this:

“Teyana Taylor is convinced Iman Shumpert’s relationship with a woman is negatively impacting their children – so much so, she wants an expert to get involved in their divorce case.”

Shumpert’s scheduled sleepovers with his and Taylor’s daughters happen on the first and third weekends of every month. He also gets the chance to spend time with Iman “Junie” Tayla Jr. and Rue Rose on some Fridays. It was during one of his visits that he reportedly brought a female friend and her daughter.

Teyana Taylor alleged that she was aware this happened as she overheard the woman while she was on a call with her kids. Per the report, Iman Shumpert’s reason for having the woman sleep with them was because her house was “broken.” Taylor added that Shumpert should have kept his relationship with the unnamed woman out of their children’s lives to avoid confusing them.

Teyana Taylor has changed her tune regarding Iman Shumpert

When Teyana Taylor announced in September last year that she had filed for divorce in January that year, she was full of positives. She claimed on IG that she and Iman Shumpert were still

“Best of friends, great business partners and one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

When details of the case slowly came out, Taylor’s statements took an opposite turn. She previously said that extra-marital affairs had nothing to do with the divorce but later changed her tune. Taylor accused Shumpert of having relationships during their time together as husband and wife.

And now, it has become obvious that they are not the great co-parenting team that she thought she was a few months ago. Shumpert has not responded yet to the latest allegation coming from the mother of his kids. It remains to be seen how the former New York Knicks guard will react to the latest accusations from his estranged wife.