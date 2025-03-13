"Being faithful is cheaper": Iman Shumpert allegations explored as internet reacts to divorce settlement terms

Singer Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's multi-million dollar divorce settlement terms have recently gone viral. On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) shared the details of the estranged couple's settlement.

For the unversed, Taylor filed for divorce from the former NBA player in January 2023, but it wasn't finalized until a year later. Per People magazine, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in June 2014 through social media.

While they kept their private lives out of the public eye, in September 2016, Taylor, during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, revealed they got married in a private ceremony. They share two daughters.

According to DJ Akademiks, Iman Shumpert was ordered to pay Taylor a one-time seven-figure payout and $8,000 in monthly child support along with covering their private school tuition. He captioned the post:

"Damn. Sign up to get married brehs…"

As the news spread, internet users were quick to react; one commented:

"Being faithful is cheaper."

(Image via Instagram/ @akademiks)

Many commented that Shumpert ended up with a bad deal.

(Image via Instagram/ @akademiks)

Others pointed out that DJ Akademiks' post aimed to put Teyana Taylor in a negative light by failing to mention Shumpert's part of the settlement.

(Image via Instagram/ @akademiks)

Some brought up the cheating controversy surrounding the estranged pair.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @saycheesetv)

In her divorce filing, Teyana Taylor accused ex Iman Shumpert of infidelity

According to a June 2024 article by Hot New Hip Hop, Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert in January 2023, after seven years of marriage. In November 2024, TMZ cited the legal documents and reported that the singer accused Iman of being involved in multiple cheating scandals.

Per TMZ, Taylor claimed that Iman Shumpert was "treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage." While the documents did not detail the alleged cheating, Taylor claimed that after she filed for divorce, the athlete insisted on them getting back together. However, he soon had another affair.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert with their daughters - Source: Getty

At the time, the news came as a shock, as the actress had previously announced in an Instagram post (since deleted) that they were separated, but "infidelity" was not a factor in it.

In the filing, the Coming 2 America star noted that she decided to divorce because she was "unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster."

Elsewhere Taylor claimed Iman Shumpert was jealous of her success, despite making way more money than her. To keep peace in their lives, she claimed she "intentionally dim(med) her light," but her husband became "more angry" and abusive.

The singer even alleged that Shumpert "did not want her to work." However, when she took a break after giving birth to one of their daughters, he reportedly began complaining about her not making money, according to the NY Post.

In addition to the one-time, seven-figure payment and child support, the songstress kept four properties worth an estimated $10 million. These were a part of their shared estate. The judge awarded Taylor a collection of vehicles that included a Maybach, a Mercedes Sprinter, a tour bus, and her Bronco truck. She also kept all her jewelry as well as retained complete ownership of her companies Taylormade and Auntie's.

For his part, the former NBA star kept his condo in Miami and properties in South Georgia and Decatur. He also retained all his Shumpert Shump investments. Per HNHH, the athlete, too, kept all his personal assets.

After the former couple finalized their divorce settlement, rumors of Iman Shumpert dating Amber Rose began circulating online. They started in September 2024 after fans spotted Shumpert and Rose enjoying a day at the beach together. At the time, the ex-NBA player told TMZ that they were friends and there was nothing romantic between them.

However, Teyana Taylor's friend D'Asia Nicole claimed (commenting under @theshaderoom's post on IG) that the pair had an affair while Iman Shumpert and Taylor were still together, according to HNHH.

