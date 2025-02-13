"He might have 7 days left" — DJ Akademiks asks people to pray for Kai Cenat after he commented on crowd noises at Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show

DJ Akademiks recently commented on Kai Cenat's review of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show during his recent Rumble livestream. Cenat, who was reportedly present at the Super Bowl during Lamar's performance, alleged during a recent Twitch livestream that the NFL added crowd noises to the live broadcast.

On February 11, 2025, Akademiks tuned into Kai Cenat's Twitch stream, discussing Lamar's performance on his Rumble livestream. The media personality asked people to pray for Cenat after the streamer claimed the NFL included fake crowd noises in the TV broadcast.

"Y'all pray for Kai, man. He might have seven days left. I ain't gonna lie to you. pray for Kai. N***a might have seven days left. Pray for Kai, that n***a gonna have seven days left, bro," Akademiks said.

After this, Akademiks also questioned the validity of Kai Cenat's claims while rewatching Lamar's Super Bowl performance. The media personality mentioned that he was "not taking too much stock" in Cenat's commentary; however, he noted that the crowd noises seemed a bit strange.

Akademiks then theorized whether the NFL or Kendrick Lamar's team planned the alleged amplified crowd noises.

"It does sound weird that you just hear, "Ahhhh." It does sound weird. That is crazy the NFL pumped in. Holy s**t, they pumped in through the TV broadcast. Now, here's the thing we gotta ask, By the way, it's funny cos I've seen Mustard answering it, and Mustard said, "Oh I ain't think so." I would think Mustard would say, "Uh, hell no, we wouldn't do that." I'm wondering if that's the NFL or this is Kendrick."

What did Kai Cenat say about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance?

On February 11, 2025, Kai Cenat went live on Twitch to share his thoughts about his experience at the Super Bowl during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. While rewatching Lamar's performance on his stream, Kai commented on the crowd noises he heard during the broadcast, claiming it sounded louder than they did during the live performance.

"Okay. Oh, my god! They added sound effects to this NFL s**t. Oh, my f**king god! All right. So, right here, there was no sound. I just heard crowd sounds, on my life, right here, there was no sound. F**k! They added crowd effects? I did not know that!" Kai Cenat said.

The streamer alleged that the NFL added in additional noises, claiming the crowd was mostly silent during the performance, except for Lamar's entrance, his performance with SZA, and during Not Like Us, the Grammy-winning diss track aimed at Drake.

"Kendrick Lamar came out, word to my mother, if anybody was there, y'all know what it was anyway, y'aaa felt it. Crowd was making no noise. This is me being honest. I was there. The loudest times that they made... the loudest times that the crowd was... I think him being shown for the first time. SZA. Samuel L. Jackson being shown for the first time. And then, Not Like Us," Kai Cenat said during his livestream.

Kai Cenat also claimed the "vibes" during the performance were "not good," suggesting that Lamar could have replaced some songs with his more popular hits. However, he commended the rapper for the symbolism behind the show, referring to it as "top-tier."

Drake reportedly liked an Instagram post about Kai Cenat's Super Bowl commentary

According to Complex, Drake, who has refrained from publicly commenting on the Super Bowl performance, reportedly liked an Instagram post about Kai Cenat's criticisms regarding the crowd noise. The Canadian rapper, currently touring in Australia and New Zealand, has avoided publicly acknowledging Lamar's recent Grammy wins for Not Like Us or his Super Bowl performance.

However, he seemingly made subtle references to these events during his shows in Australia, such as wearing a bullet-hole-covered hoodie during his Melbourne show two days after Not Like Us won five Grammys.

The rapper also changed a line in his song, Knife Play, during his Melbourne show after the Super Bowl to signify he was still staying strong following the performance. The line, which originally said, "Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies," was altered to:

"Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died."

In other news, Kendrick Lamar performed several songs from his latest album, GNX, during his 13-minute set at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9. He also performed a couple of tracks from his Pulitzer Prize-winning album, DAMN, and SZA, his former labelmate, joined him for Luther and All the Stars.

The highlight of the show was Not Like Us, with the crowd singing along to the song's iconic "A-minor" line. Lamar closed his set with TV Off, concluding his performance as the words "GAME OVER" lit up from the crowd.

